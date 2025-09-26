Amanda Caroline Cronin Tells All About 'The Real Housewives of London' Cast: 'We're an Interesting Bunch'

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Caroline Cronin is a star on the rise. From being the founder of a thriving skincare company to landing a role on The Real Housewives of London, the entrepreneur is about to have everyone talking. Cronin chats exclusively with OK! about the women of the new Hayu show, its instant resonance with European audiences, hanging out at spots frequented by the royal family and Amanda Caroline Skincare. Keep reading to learn more...

Getting to Know 'The Real Housewives of London'

Source: A. Rothschild PR. Amanda Caroline Cronin calls 'The Real Housewives of London' cast an 'interesting' group.

Cronin says their group is unlike any other. "We're an interesting bunch," she teases. "London is so beautiful and so glamorous, as are the women. Our homes are beautiful. We really have that elevated level of beauty. I think the women are coming in more established than other Housewives. We're all going into this with incredible glam and styling. There's lot that's gone into everything, and the production is phenomenal."

The Real Housewives of London's Instant Success in England

Source: Hayu Amanda Caroline Cronin is 'honored' to join 'The Real Housewives of London.'

Although the series hasn't made its way across the pond yet, Cronin is happy the new show is resonating with audiences in England. "It is very exciting. The show went straight to number one on Hayu in the U.K.," she says of its achievement on the streaming service. "It's going to be in the United States likely later on in the year, but I feel very honored to be a Housewife. It's a Hayu Original, which sets it apart from the other shows."

Hanging at Royal Hotspots

Source: @amandacarolinecronin/INSTAGRAM Amanda Caroline Cronin reveals 'The Real Housewives of London' will take viewers to royal hotspots in Scotland.

Cronin reveals the show will take viewers to places frequented by members of the royal family and other famous faces from England. "There's so much positivity, and we get to show how amazing London is," the businesswoman gushes over the series' first season. "We got to showcase Scotland during a trip and also the Cotswolds, where the royals and David and Victoria Beckham hang out. It's truly fantastic."

Being the Founder of Amanda Caroline Skincare

Source: A. Rothschild PR. Amanda Caroline Skincare launched in 2020 and has been a runaway success.