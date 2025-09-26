or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Real Houswives of Beverly Hills
EXCLUSIVE

Amanda Caroline Cronin Tells All About 'The Real Housewives of London' Cast: 'We're an Interesting Bunch'

Photo of Amanda Caroline Cronin.
Source: @amandacarolinecronin/INSTAGRAM

Amanda Caroline Cronin exclusively tells OK! about 'The Real Housewives of London' cast.

Profile Image

Sept. 26 2025, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

Amanda Caroline Cronin is a star on the rise.

From being the founder of a thriving skincare company to landing a role on The Real Housewives of London, the entrepreneur is about to have everyone talking.

Cronin chats exclusively with OK! about the women of the new Hayu show, its instant resonance with European audiences, hanging out at spots frequented by the royal family and Amanda Caroline Skincare.

Keep reading to learn more...

Getting to Know 'The Real Housewives of London'

Photo of Amanda Caroline Cronin.
Source: A. Rothschild PR.

Amanda Caroline Cronin calls 'The Real Housewives of London' cast an 'interesting' group.

Cronin says their group is unlike any other.

"We're an interesting bunch," she teases. "London is so beautiful and so glamorous, as are the women. Our homes are beautiful. We really have that elevated level of beauty. I think the women are coming in more established than other Housewives. We're all going into this with incredible glam and styling. There's lot that's gone into everything, and the production is phenomenal."

The Real Housewives of London's Instant Success in England

Photo of Amanda Caroline Cronin.
Source: Hayu

Amanda Caroline Cronin is 'honored' to join 'The Real Housewives of London.'

Although the series hasn't made its way across the pond yet, Cronin is happy the new show is resonating with audiences in England.

"It is very exciting. The show went straight to number one on Hayu in the U.K.," she says of its achievement on the streaming service. "It's going to be in the United States likely later on in the year, but I feel very honored to be a Housewife. It's a Hayu Original, which sets it apart from the other shows."

Hanging at Royal Hotspots

Photo of Amanda Caroline Cronin.
Source: @amandacarolinecronin/INSTAGRAM

Amanda Caroline Cronin reveals 'The Real Housewives of London' will take viewers to royal hotspots in Scotland.

Cronin reveals the show will take viewers to places frequented by members of the royal family and other famous faces from England.

"There's so much positivity, and we get to show how amazing London is," the businesswoman gushes over the series' first season. "We got to showcase Scotland during a trip and also the Cotswolds, where the royals and David and Victoria Beckham hang out. It's truly fantastic."

Being the Founder of Amanda Caroline Skincare

Photo of Amanda Caroline Cronin.
Source: A. Rothschild PR.

Amanda Caroline Skincare launched in 2020 and has been a runaway success.

When Cronin isn't hanging out with her cast members, she's basking in the success of her beauty line, Amanda Caroline Skincare.

"I built the brand during the pandemic, and I was laser-focused for those two years, sitting at the desk with a small team. We launched the first two products at Saks Fifth Avenue. I actually launched the brand in the United States first," she explains. "It's a clinical model now, doctor-led, beauty, aesthetic, wellness and has longevity with its own luxury skincare line. It's also all manufactured and formulated in London."

Just like many Bravo personalities before her, Cronin knows the series is a great way to expand her empire. "We are seeing more awareness through the show," she adds. "The brand will grow. It's going to be very helpful."

