Amanda Frances Feels the 'RHOBH' Women 'Didn't Take the Time' to Know Her: 'They Made Assumptions'

Amanda Frances wasn't intimidated when joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Despite the backlash, the entrepreneur didn't hold back from speaking her mind during Season 15 of the hit Bravo series. Frances speaks exclusively with OK! about feeling misunderstood by her cast members, who, among the women, were the nicest to her, the reception from the audience and introducing her brand to a wider market.

Feeling Misunderstood

Source: Bravo/NBC Amanda Frances thinks the 'RHOBH' cast made 'assumptions' about her.

After going head-to-head with Dorit Kemsley, Frances felt some of the other ladies weren't on her side. "I think it’s pretty clear that there were a few women who didn’t take the time to get to know me at all," she says. "They made assumptions, didn’t ask questions and treated me as though I was somehow less than them. That says more about them than me. I’m not someone who feels the need to chase understanding where there’s no interest in it."

Who Was the Most Welcoming Out of the Cast?

Source: Bravo/NBC Amanda Frances says Kyle Richards was the kindest to her.

Luckily, there was one woman who was looking out for Frances. "Kyle [Richards] was the first person who genuinely took the time to get to know me. She asked questions, she was warm and she made me feel welcome early on," she says. "I appreciated that a lot, especially in an environment where not everyone is the same on and off camera, where things change quickly, and people can flip in a moment," the businesswoman adds. "As the season went on, I very much appreciated the humor and advice Kathy [Hilton] and Jennifer [Tilly] brought to my experience. And, in the end, Sutton [Stracke] became a friend to me. You’ll see."

The Response From Bravo Viewers

Source: Bravo/NBC Amanda Frances says the response from Bravo fans has been 'beautiful.'

While there's been some backlash, Frances is having a positive experience with the viewers. "As you know, Bravo fans can be very, very passionate, and very loud," she says. "But it’s actually mostly been really beautiful. My longtime audience — people who’ve read my book (Rich As F***) and been in my programs for years — have been incredibly supportive and proud. There’s a whole new group of people finding me through the show, buying my book, joining the Amanda Frances app, and coming to things like my Vision Board training. That part has been really exciting for me."

Introducing Her Brand to a Wider Audience

Source: Mega Amanda Frances is an author, financial expert and influencer.

As an author, financial expert and influencer, Frances is now bringing her brand to a bigger audience on RHOBH. "Like any business owner, my job is to get my work into the world in a larger way," she explains. "I believe deeply in what I teach and the impact it has, so I’m always open to opportunities that expand my reach. If something helps more people find the work, I’m all about it."