Amanda Kloots' Son Elvis, 7, Recreates Cute Goofy Photos of Late Dad Nick Cordero
Oct. 9 2026, Published 1:47 p.m. ET
Amanda Kloots gave fans an emotional look at how her son is carrying on his father's memory.
On Tuesday, October 6, the star shared a carousel on Instagram of Elvis, 7, recreating photos of his late dad, Nick Cordero, who passed away in 2020 from the Coronavirus.
A Sweet Tribute at the Table
She explained that he posed at "the exact same restaurant and table" where Cordero once sat, tagging @Babylonstoren in the post.
The slideshow paired shots of Elvis with the original photos of his father, with fans filling the comments to gush over the sweet upload.
Looking More Like Dad
It isn't the first time she's pointed out their similarities.
In April 2025, Kloots posted side-by-side photos on her Instagram Stories showing then-5-year-old Elvis looking just like his late father, captioning the shot, "I mean..."
She has also said Elvis's calm, easygoing personality reminds her of Cordero, telling People in 2020 that she thinks his cool demeanor is "very much Nick."
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Keeping Nick's Memory Close
Elvis was just 13 months old when Cordero died, which is why Kloots has made a point of keeping his father part of daily life.
The two look at photos of him before bed.
Kloots said she's thankful to have "a little piece" of her husband in their son. The family home is also filled with reminders of him, including a rug named after one of his songs.
“Anytime I’m sad, [Elvis] brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I’m instantly transported into a different mood,” Kloots told The Bump.
Remembering Nick Cordero
Kloots and Cordero met in 2014 while starring in the Broadway musical Bullets Over Broadway, which earned him a Tony nomination.
He died July 5, 2020 at age 41 after spending 95 days in the hospital with COVID-19 complications.
Kloots and Elvis have marked special days together since, such as what would have been the actor's 47th birthday on September 17.
"Happy heavenly birthday Nick. You would have been 47 years old today," the mom-of-one captioned a throwback photo of her spouse and their child. "Elvis and I miss you every day and will sing to you loudly tonight at your favorite restaurant in Laurel Canyon. You are never forgotten ❤️."