Amanda Kloots' Son Elvis, 7, Recreates Cute Goofy Photos of Late Dad Nick Cordero

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Amanda Kloots gave fans an emotional look at how her son is carrying on his father's memory. On Tuesday, October 6, the star shared a carousel on Instagram of Elvis, 7, recreating photos of his late dad, Nick Cordero, who passed away in 2020 from the Coronavirus.

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A Sweet Tribute at the Table

Source: @amandakloots // @cprivesafarisvoyages // Instagram Elvis took a seat at the same restaurant and table where his dad, Nick Cordero, once posed for a photo.

She explained that he posed at "the exact same restaurant and table" where Cordero once sat, tagging @Babylonstoren in the post. The slideshow paired shots of Elvis with the original photos of his father, with fans filling the comments to gush over the sweet upload.

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Looking More Like Dad

Source: @amandakloots Fans noticed a resemblance between Elvis and his dad.

It isn't the first time she's pointed out their similarities. In April 2025, Kloots posted side-by-side photos on her Instagram Stories showing then-5-year-old Elvis looking just like his late father, captioning the shot, "I mean..." She has also said Elvis's calm, easygoing personality reminds her of Cordero, telling People in 2020 that she thinks his cool demeanor is "very much Nick."

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Keeping Nick's Memory Close

Source: MEGA Kloots said she's grateful to have a piece of her late husband in Elvis, who shares his dad's calm, easygoing nature.

Elvis was just 13 months old when Cordero died, which is why Kloots has made a point of keeping his father part of daily life. The two look at photos of him before bed. Kloots said she's thankful to have "a little piece" of her husband in their son. The family home is also filled with reminders of him, including a rug named after one of his songs. “Anytime I’m sad, [Elvis] brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I’m instantly transported into a different mood,” Kloots told The Bump.

Remembering Nick Cordero

Source: MEGA Kloots and Cordero met in 2014 while starring in 'Bullets Over Broadway.'