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Amazon will reportedly back up Prince Harry's Invictus Games Birmingham 2027. According to the latest reports from Daily Mail, the company has reportedly agreed to sponsorship terms for the event in a multi-million-dollar deal, with Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, expected to make an appearance.

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Amazon Will Reportedly Back Prince Harry's Invictus Games Birmingham 2027

Source: MEGA Reports said Amazon will reportedly back up Prince Harry's Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, with Meghan Markle expected to appear.

Reports reveal that Harry and his founded competition, the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, need around £20 million to cover the costs of next year's competition, set to be held in Birmingham. This came after aircraft manufacturer Boeing, a major backer of the games previously, chose not to renew its sponsorship after the last event, two years ago. Now, per these latest reports, Amazon could likely save the day for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

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Source: MEGA Reports revealed that Prince Harry and the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, need around £20 million to cover the costs of next year's competition.

The Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 is an independent U.K.-based charity holding a multi-sport event for the wounded, injured and sick military veterans. It was first held in 2014. The U.K. Organising Committee was established to deliver the games in Birmingham in 2027. Next year, from July 10 to 17, the city will "welcome 550 wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans, and their families, from 25 nations." "They will compete in 12 adaptive sports to support their recovery and inspire others through their resilience," reveals the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 website.

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Amazon Reportedly 'Wanted to Get Involved' in the Invictus Games

Source: MEGA Amazon reportedly 'wanted to get involved' with Prince Harry's Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.

According to sources' claims to The Sun, "The deal would be a shot in the arm for Invictus and Harry... Amazon wanted to get involved." "They already do a lot to back veterans, including employment programmes. The games are a big undertaking and expensive. And it's interesting, Amazon are Netflix's big rival," the source continued. The insider also added that the deal shows the Sussexes are "moving in a different direction with a new partner," away from Netflix, which was behind the lifestyle shows about the respective Duke and Duchess, towards Amazon.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry's Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 also released a statement on the matter.