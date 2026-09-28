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Amazon to Back Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 With Multi-Million Dollar Sponsorship Deal in Major Boost

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Source: MEGA

Reports revealed that Amazon might back up Prince Harry's Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.

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Sept. 28 2026, Published 3:40 a.m. ET

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Amazon will reportedly back up Prince Harry's Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.

According to the latest reports from Daily Mail, the company has reportedly agreed to sponsorship terms for the event in a multi-million-dollar deal, with Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, expected to make an appearance.

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Amazon Will Reportedly Back Prince Harry's Invictus Games Birmingham 2027

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Image of Reports said Amazon will reportedly back up Prince Harry's Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, with Meghan Markle expected to appear.
Source: MEGA

Reports said Amazon will reportedly back up Prince Harry's Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, with Meghan Markle expected to appear.

Reports reveal that Harry and his founded competition, the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, need around £20 million to cover the costs of next year's competition, set to be held in Birmingham.

This came after aircraft manufacturer Boeing, a major backer of the games previously, chose not to renew its sponsorship after the last event, two years ago.

Now, per these latest reports, Amazon could likely save the day for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

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Image of Reports revealed that Prince Harry and the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, need around £20 million to cover the costs of next year's competition.
Source: MEGA

Reports revealed that Prince Harry and the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, need around £20 million to cover the costs of next year's competition.

The Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 is an independent U.K.-based charity holding a multi-sport event for the wounded, injured and sick military veterans.

It was first held in 2014. The U.K. Organising Committee was established to deliver the games in Birmingham in 2027.

Next year, from July 10 to 17, the city will "welcome 550 wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans, and their families, from 25 nations."

"They will compete in 12 adaptive sports to support their recovery and inspire others through their resilience," reveals the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 website.

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Amazon Reportedly 'Wanted to Get Involved' in the Invictus Games

Image of Amazon reportedly 'wanted to get involved' with Prince Harry's Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Source: MEGA

Amazon reportedly 'wanted to get involved' with Prince Harry's Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.

According to sources' claims to The Sun, "The deal would be a shot in the arm for Invictus and Harry... Amazon wanted to get involved."

"They already do a lot to back veterans, including employment programmes. The games are a big undertaking and expensive. And it's interesting, Amazon are Netflix's big rival," the source continued.

The insider also added that the deal shows the Sussexes are "moving in a different direction with a new partner," away from Netflix, which was behind the lifestyle shows about the respective Duke and Duchess, towards Amazon.

Image of Prince Harry's Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 also released a statement on the matter.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 also released a statement on the matter.

Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 also released a statement on the matter.

As per a spokesperson for the competition, "Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 is excited about the partnerships taking shape as we build towards the Games next year."

"We've already announced some great partners and look forward to welcoming more who share our ambition for the Games in the months ahead," the statement continued.

"Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 is supported through a combination of UK Government underwriting, commercial partnerships, charitable support and in-kind contributions and will continue to secure additional income as we move towards the Games," it read.

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