or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Andrew Glennon
OK LogoREALITY TV

Amber Portwood's Former Nanny Tells All: 'She Was a Monster'

Photo of Amber Portwood
Source: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Amber Portwood's former nanny gave a tell-all interview, claiming 'she was a monster.'

By:

May 28 2025, Updated 2:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood’s former nanny gave a tell-all interview, detailing how horrid her former boss was.

“I never witnessed her pick him up, play with him, nothing like that,” the nanny said of Portwood in regards to her son James Glennon. “It was always Andrew [Glennon]. There were a couple of occasions when I would go into the master bedroom and… if Amber and Andrew and the baby were in that bedroom, and they had James on the bed, if he would start to crawl towards her, she would just direct him back towards Andrew. I would just kind of wonder in my mind, ‘What is she doing?’ She would show that child no attention. None.”

Article continues below advertisement

'She Did Sleep a Lot'

Source: @thecrashoutchronicle/TikTok

Amber Portwood's former nanny claimed 'she did sleep a lot during the day.'

Since the nanny was present “every single day” after Amber was arrested, James never said “mama."

“She did sleep a lot during the day and she slept… the babysitter and I were not told that we had to be quiet… Nothing would wake her up. So obviously she was up late, late at night. There was times when I would leave between 6 and 7 o’clock in the evening, she still wasn’t up… She stayed in her bedroom all the time," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

'We Had to Serve Princess Amber'

Photo of Amber Portwood and James Glennon
Source: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Amber Portwood's former nanny said James Glennon never said 'mama' after Amber was arrested.

The caretaker also detailed one of Amber’s meltdowns, claiming she “threw a fit” about a car seat not being in the right car when her, James and Andrew were supposed to go take Amber’s daughter, Leah Shirley, to the zoo. “We had to serve princess Amber,” she recalled. “That’s what it was like… this is crazy.”

“Andrew got the baby ready,” the nanny continued, explaining Amber never helped with James. “He got himself ready. He probably helped her pick out — get her clothes ready, too. Andrew was always responsible for getting the baby ready, the diaper bag ready, all that stuff. She was never responsible for that.”

The nanny also addressed rumors about Amber smoking pot, claiming, “There was definitely some puff, puff passing going on in there… someone was smoking pot in that closet and it wasn’t me.”

MORE ON:
Andrew Glennon

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Machete Incident

Source: @thecrashoutchronicle/TikTok

Amber Portwood's former nanny claims Andrew Glennon contacted her and said Amber had 'gotten physical' the night of the alleged machete incident.

Finally, she addressed the infamous night Amber and Andrew got into a fight, with Amber reportedly wielding a machete. She detailed he messaged her “a little before midnight” and stated Amber had “gotten physical” with him and that he was with James and didn’t “know what to do.” “The very next morning, I was up there bright and early, because he was so distraught,” she shared. “He told me everything that happened… Even though she was a monster, you can’t help who you love.”

Photo of Amber Portwood, James Glennon and Andrew Glennon
Source: Instagram

Amber Portwood's former nanny described Andrew Glennon as 'distraught' after the alleged machete incident.

As far as machete marks on the wall, the nanny recalled seeing them and claimed they weren’t there prior to the incident.

To date, Amber has not responded to any of the allegations made by the nanny.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.