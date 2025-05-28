Amber Portwood's Former Nanny Tells All: 'She Was a Monster'

“I never witnessed her pick him up, play with him, nothing like that,” the nanny said of Portwood in regards to her son James Glennon . “It was always Andrew [ Glennon ] . There were a couple of occasions when I would go into the master bedroom and… if Amber and Andrew and the baby were in that bedroom, and they had James on the bed, if he would start to crawl towards her, she would just direct him back towards Andrew. I would just kind of wonder in my mind, ‘What is she doing?’ She would show that child no attention. None.”

“She did sleep a lot during the day and she slept… the babysitter and I were not told that we had to be quiet… Nothing would wake her up. So obviously she was up late, late at night. There was times when I would leave between 6 and 7 o’clock in the evening, she still wasn’t up… She stayed in her bedroom all the time," she said.

Since the nanny was present “every single day” after Amber was arrested , James never said “mama."

The caretaker also detailed one of Amber’s meltdowns, claiming she “threw a fit” about a car seat not being in the right car when her, James and Andrew were supposed to go take Amber’s daughter, Leah Shirley, to the zoo. “We had to serve princess Amber,” she recalled. “That’s what it was like… this is crazy.”

“Andrew got the baby ready,” the nanny continued, explaining Amber never helped with James. “He got himself ready. He probably helped her pick out — get her clothes ready, too. Andrew was always responsible for getting the baby ready, the diaper bag ready, all that stuff. She was never responsible for that.”

The nanny also addressed rumors about Amber smoking pot, claiming, “There was definitely some puff, puff passing going on in there… someone was smoking pot in that closet and it wasn’t me.”