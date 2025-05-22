REALITY TV Amber Portwood Accused of Stealing Valor After She Claims She Joined the Marines Source: MTV Amber Portwood was accused of stealing valor after she claimed she joined the Marines.

Amber Portwood was accused of stealing valor after she went on a TikTok Live.

Source: MTV Amber Portwood said she was 'going to go fight' for her country.

When Portwood noticed a user on her TikTok had a name that contained the phrase “American Mama,” she became angry. “I have a brother that served — twice — in actual combat Army, 2008,” Portwood said. “You have no clue what you’re speaking of!” The reality starlet went on to note she “joined the Marines.” “Did you know that, honey?” she asked. “But you know why I couldn’t go? Because I was in too much trouble, and they couldn’t get one thing down. So, who’s the American Mama here? Because I was going to go fight for my country!”

Amber's Brother Was in the Marines

Source: MTV Amber Portwood's brother Shawn served in the Marines.

Portwood added her reason for joining the Marines was similar to her brother Shawn Portwood, who did serve, saying she wants to “better herself.” “So you wanna laugh at me, laugh at me all you want,” Amber added. “But that’s me. That’s the woman I am! I’ll fight for people, I’ll fight for myself and now I know how to do it the right way.”

'I Didn't Say I Was in the Military'

Source: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram Amber Portwood backpeddled on her claims she was in the military.

Later in the livestream, someone accused Amber of stealing valor, causing her to lash out again. “Girl, I didn’t say I was in the military,” she replied. “I said I signed up for the Marines and I was about to be shipped out, but they could not get one of my things down. That’s all that happened. I was the second girl in Anderson to ever go. My mom brought me, how about that?” She insisted she “went to join the marines” and “signed… everything" before things went sour. She added: “But not you!… My brother was begging me not to [join], for certain reasons I’m not going to say what it was…but my family was worried.”

Amber's Book Tells a Different Story

Source: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram Amber Portwood said she tried to join the Marines to avoid going to drug court.