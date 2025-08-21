Amber Rose Calls White Liberals 'Racist' in Fiery Message Defending Donald Trump's Decision to Deploy the National Guard in D.C.

Article continues below advertisement

Model and TV personality Amber Rose defended MAGA country and Donald Trump’s decision to deploy National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., by sharing a pointed message to her Instagram Story. “White liberals don’t care about Black people,” Rose wrote on Wednesday, August 20. “Most of the violent crimes in D.C. are in black neighborhoods. What about the mothers, auntie’s, grandmom’s [sic] and the children that just wanna feel safe walking outside??? Why do they want the good people of D.C. living in violence? Racists much?”

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance Defends the Deployment of National Guard Troops in D.C.

Source: mega The VP was shocked by the demographic of protestors outside of Union Station.

The model posted her message alongside a video of Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth as they were heckled by protesters outside of D.C.’s Union Station on Wednesday, where they thanked National Guard troops for defending the nation’s capital. In the clip, Vance strongly stated his opposition — and shock — to the demographic of protestors, who were shouting, “Free D.C.!”

Article continues below advertisement

'A Bunch of Old, Primarily White People'

Source: mega J.D. Vance called out the 'old, primarily white' protestors for having 'never felt danger in their entire lives.'

“You just have to look around; obviously D.C. has a terrible crime problem. The Department of Justice has statistics to back it up. The FBI’s statistics back it up,” the VP stated. “Just talk to a resident of this city, this beautiful great American city; don’t they deserve… If we talk about human rights, we hear these people outside screaming, ‘Free D.C.’ Let’s free D.C. from lawlessness — let’s free Washington, D.C., from one of the highest murder rates in the entire world.” Vance continued, “Let’s free Washington, D.C., so that young families can walk around and feel safe and secure. That’s what we’re trying to free D.C. from — it’s kind of bizarre that we have a bunch of old, primarily white people who are out there protesting the policies that keep people safe when they’ve never felt danger in their entire lives.”

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance Defends National Guard Troops Outside of Union Station

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Vice President JD Vance on protestors at Union Station in DC: "It's kind of bizarre that we have a bunch of old, primarily white people out there protesting the policies that keep people safe when they've never felt danger in their entire lives."

pic.twitter.com/ODXcIkBDB7 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 20, 2025 Source: @TPostMillennial/X The VP and Pete Hegseth joined forces to defend the president's decision to deploy National Guard troops in D.C.

Article continues below advertisement

Washington, D.C., Crime Rate

Source: mega Violent crimes have decreased in D.C. since 2024.

According to Igarapé Institute, a non-profit that monitors murder rates, D.C. had the 50th highest murder rate in the world in 2023 — the most recent year studied by the organization. Meanwhile, as of Thursday, August 21, internal statistics from Washington’s police force showed a 27 percent drop in violent crimes, while in total, crime has decreased by 7 percent since 2024.

Donald Trump Mobilizes 800 National Guard Troops in D.C.

Source: mega The president mobilized 800 National Guard troops in D.C. to combat violent crimes.