Amber Rose Calls White Liberals 'Racist' in Fiery Message Defending Donald Trump's Decision to Deploy the National Guard in D.C.
Model and TV personality Amber Rose defended MAGA country and Donald Trump’s decision to deploy National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., by sharing a pointed message to her Instagram Story.
“White liberals don’t care about Black people,” Rose wrote on Wednesday, August 20. “Most of the violent crimes in D.C. are in black neighborhoods. What about the mothers, auntie’s, grandmom’s [sic] and the children that just wanna feel safe walking outside??? Why do they want the good people of D.C. living in violence? Racists much?”
J.D. Vance Defends the Deployment of National Guard Troops in D.C.
The model posted her message alongside a video of Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth as they were heckled by protesters outside of D.C.’s Union Station on Wednesday, where they thanked National Guard troops for defending the nation’s capital.
In the clip, Vance strongly stated his opposition — and shock — to the demographic of protestors, who were shouting, “Free D.C.!”
'A Bunch of Old, Primarily White People'
“You just have to look around; obviously D.C. has a terrible crime problem. The Department of Justice has statistics to back it up. The FBI’s statistics back it up,” the VP stated. “Just talk to a resident of this city, this beautiful great American city; don’t they deserve… If we talk about human rights, we hear these people outside screaming, ‘Free D.C.’ Let’s free D.C. from lawlessness — let’s free Washington, D.C., from one of the highest murder rates in the entire world.”
Vance continued, “Let’s free Washington, D.C., so that young families can walk around and feel safe and secure. That’s what we’re trying to free D.C. from — it’s kind of bizarre that we have a bunch of old, primarily white people who are out there protesting the policies that keep people safe when they’ve never felt danger in their entire lives.”
J.D. Vance Defends National Guard Troops Outside of Union Station
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Washington, D.C., Crime Rate
According to Igarapé Institute, a non-profit that monitors murder rates, D.C. had the 50th highest murder rate in the world in 2023 — the most recent year studied by the organization.
Meanwhile, as of Thursday, August 21, internal statistics from Washington’s police force showed a 27 percent drop in violent crimes, while in total, crime has decreased by 7 percent since 2024.
Donald Trump Mobilizes 800 National Guard Troops in D.C.
To combat crime in D.C., Trump mobilized 800 National Guard troops, while Ohio, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia agreed to deploy an estimated 1,200 more soldiers to the nation’s capital.