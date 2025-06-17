Model Amelia Gray Hamlin Shows Off Her Butt While Tanning Completely Naked During Tropical Vacation: Photos
Amelia Gray Hamlin let loose during a recent getaway with her gal pals.
While on a birthday trip, the model shared a slew of head-turning photos from her vacation, where she stunned in an array of bikinis and even went fully in the nude to tan on the beach.
The racy snap featured Hamlin laying on her stomach wearing nothing but a New York Yankees baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses. Her string bikini was completely off, with one piece of it laying on her bare behind near her her lower back tattoo.
Amelia Gray Hamlin's Bikini Photos
"I have a lot of mosquito bites but I love my life so much !!!!!! 🦋 🌊 🦪 🐚," she wrote in the Sunday, June 15, caption.
The star's other photos featured her in a second string bikini frolicking near the ocean, relaxing on a sports car-shaped float, rocking snorkeling gear and dancing in a red two-piece swimsuit.
She also took a snap in a sheer black ensemble, shared a mirror selfie alongside her older sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, 27, and took some pictures of the food she indulged in while away.
The Model's Friends Swooned Over Her Pictures
Friends such as Gigi Hadid and Gabby Windey gave the upload a "like." Meanwhile, fellow model Candice Swanepoel left a fire emoji, with Naomi Campbell penning, "GORGEOUS ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
"So gorgeous! Love seeing you and your sister looking so happy! It makes me happy! 🤗♥️🔥," wrote Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley, who appears on their mom Lisa Rinna's old show.
Two days earlier, Amelia Gray posted more bikini pictures to mark her special day.
"Burfdayyyyy!!!!!🎀🪄💕🤭 more lifeeeeee!!!! I love my life so much it hurts! Crying at how lucky I am… can’t believe this is my life," she gushed. "I love you I love you I love you universe !!!!!!! 💕💕💞🎀🪄🪄🪄 living my dream life !!! Wouldn’t exchange it for the world !!!! 😚🥲🪄🪄💞Thank you so much @flyblackjets 4 makin my bday xtra special I love youzzzzzz🪄🎀🛩️."
Matriarch Lisa celebrated the birthday by posting a few images from Amelia Gray's childhood.
"LOVE you mommmyyyyyy," she responded in the comments section.
In a previous interview, the young adult expressed her admiration for her mom after they both walked the Rotate runway at 2023's Copenhagen Fashion Week.
"I think it's been so beautiful for the two of us to be able to go on this fashion journey together. Never in a million years did I think that my dreams would also overlap with my mom's, but we're loving this for her," Amelia shared with a publication. "She’s the reason I am who I am. I am so lucky that that is the woman that raised me."