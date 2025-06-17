Model Amelia Gray Hamlin Shows Off Her Butt While Tanning Completely Naked During Tropical Vacation: Photos

Amelia Gray Hamlin let loose during a recent getaway with her gal pals.

While on a birthday trip, the model shared a slew of head-turning photos from her vacation, where she stunned in an array of bikinis and even went fully in the nude to tan on the beach.

The racy snap featured Hamlin laying on her stomach wearing nothing but a New York Yankees baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses. Her string bikini was completely off, with one piece of it laying on her bare behind near her her lower back tattoo.