Amelia Gray Hamlin Sizzles in Sultry Thigh-High Stockings at Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Photo of Amelia Gray Hamlin
Source: MEGA; @ameliagrayhamlin

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 4 2025, Published 12:10 p.m. ET

Amelia Gray Hamlin is showing off her assets during Paris Fashion Week.

Hamlin, 24, bared it all in a two-piece black lace bra and panty set, completing the racy look with thigh-high black leggings in a photo posted via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 2.

Amelia Gray Hamlin Showed Off Her Assets

Photo of Amelia Gray Hamlin stripped down as she was styled during Paris Fashion Week.
Source: @ameliagrayhamlin

The model appeared to be mid-styling, with hairpins holding her look in place as she sat sideways with her legs crossed, styling racks visible in the background.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have followed Hamlin’s modeling career over the years as she’s often mentioned by her mother, Lisa Rinna.

Lisa Rinna Shared a Traumatic Story About Amelia Gray Hamlin

Photo of Lisa Rinna revealed a major health scare that made her rush Amelia Gray Hamlin to the hospital.
Source: MEGA

The Bravocelebrity, 62, often shares stories about the lives of her daughters, most recently opening up about a health scare her daughter experienced at Coachella with her older sister, Delilah Bella Hamlin.

"Amelia had a nipple piercing somewhere. I don't know if it was both; it was probably both. And they were at Coachella, and ironically, she was at a party where Erika Jayne was DJing," she told her husband, Harry Hamlin, during the September 5 episode of their “Let’s Not Talk About The Husband” podcast. "It's a true story."

"And she was like, up on a balcony, somebody pushed her, kind of like, pushing forward, and her b--- went into a bush and it like, jammed the nipple into the b---, and then she came home that night, and all of a sudden, she had a super high fever...and we did not know what to do," she continued.

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Amelia Gray Hamlin Got Sepsis From the Piercing

Photo of Amelia Gray Hamlin was rushed to the hospital after the accident.
Source: MEGA

Rinna rushed her daughter to the hospital, where she received an X-ray and was treated by an infectious disease doctor.

"She had sepsis. Sepsis in her fricking b---. She punctured something when she went into the bush," the reality alum added. "She had sepsis and had to be on IV antibiotics for a week. No, it was actually very dangerous, guys, it was dangerous."

Amelia Gray Hamlin Addressed Being a Nepo-Baby

Photo of Amelia Gray Hamlin acknowledged her famous mother for paving the way.
Source: MEGA

Hamlin has acknowledged her famous mother paving the way to her modeling career, addressing nepo baby claims after completing her dream of walking in a haute couture fashion show in 2023.

“I think there were dreams that almost felt too far away, if that makes sense," she said. "I'm very well aware of the fact that I'm a nepo baby, and I'm extremely grateful for that. I'm aware of everything that I am, but couture was just never something I thought I would be accepted into."

