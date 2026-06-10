Amelia Grey Opens Up About Culture, Shame, and Building a Life on Her Own Terms

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Amelia Grey is initially seen by many online as a daring social media personality, who has a huge online following and is extremely recognisable because of her appearance. But behind the viral videos and online success is a much deeper story about culture, family expectations, identity, and personal freedom. Amelia is a woman of two worlds, from Iranian roots to living in Australia. Her journey is not just about going viral, but about finding out how to live her life outside the norm without the judgment of others.

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Growing Up Between Tradition and Change Amelia grew up in a conservative household after her family moved from Iran to Australia. She was raised in a deeply conservative family that migrated to Australia from Iran. Before leaving Iran, her family had been discriminated against because they were a minority religious group. Starting over in another country also brought financial struggles. Her parents worked very hard and earned very little, which had a significant influence on her mindset as a child. Amelia went the more traditional route initially, like many children from traditional households. Prior to her full-time online career, Amelia worked in several jobs such as: Nursing

Call centre work

Traditional study and career paths expected by family She tried to fit into that lifestyle, but she always felt like she wasn't a part of it. “I have always been a creative person,” Amelia shared. “I was very into arts, writing and photography as a child.” This creative aspect later turned out to be one of the top reasons for her online success. What Social Media Has Done for Her Life

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Amelia got plastic surgery at 21 and started to post online casually at that age. It began with casual content, and soon enough her social media started gaining major attention. Her videos started attracting millions of viewers on TikTok. Some of her videos reached 10 million, 40 million, and even 50 million views. Amelia has also created a solid online profile over the past few years, including on Instagram, @Meliasothick. Now, she's a full-time creator and model on OnlyFans and strives for financial independence through her online endeavors. Some of her greatest successes are: Growing a large international audience online

Building a full-time income through social media

Earning five figures monthly through her content platforms

Creating financial independence at a young age How to Deal With Cultural Shame Dealing with the cultural shame around her work, look, and decisions was one of Amelia's biggest challenges. Conversations about women’s bodies and sexuality in many conservative communities are often filled with judgment. It was even more challenging for Amelia due to her body modifications and visibility online. She made choices which separated her from some of the people in her life, particularly due to her family's religious upbringing. “There is shame around women’s body and sexuality in Iranian culture,” Amelia explained, “especially the combination of the two I have had made me an outcast socially from my culture.” Amelia was emotionally affected by criticism and public judgment for a long time. However, with time, her mentality started to shift.

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Learning to Accept Her Choices Instead of dealing with judgment constantly, Amelia says she came to realize that there would always be judgment, and she learned to accept it. She did not attempt to influence other people's opinions, but instead, she worked on her mindset and safeguarded her peace. One lesson was particularly significant to her: “There’s a cost to everything, and sometimes success requires stepping outside of the norm.” The mindset change allowed Amelia to embrace a life that was not controlled by fear, guilt, and external influence, but the one that she wanted. Body Modifications and Public Attention Amelia's look has become a key component of her online identity. She admits that she always had curves, but the surgical enhancements helped create the extreme look she is now known for. Interestingly, she notes that plastic surgery is also very popular in Iran, giving another dimension to the discussion on beauty standards and culture. The attention, criticism, and curiosity have come her way at once, but Amelia feels this is part of her self-expression and confidence. There Is More Than Just Online Fame

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