Adult Star Amelia Quest Says Being 'Conventionally Attractive' Is an 'Advantage' But Something 'People Punish You For Taking Advantage Of'
Sept. 10 2026, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
Online star Amelia Quest shared a hot take about "conventionally attractive" people being "punished" for using their "advantages" to their benefit.
"Society rewards being beautiful," Quest said in a video shared via Instagram. "But once a woman knowingly capitalizes on that, society becomes very concerned about whether or not she earned that success."
Amelia Quest Shared a Hot Take About 'Conventionally Attractive' People
Quest elaborated on the idea in her caption, writing, "Everyone's for women being successful until that woman is beautiful and used her beauty to be successful."
Many of her followers agreed with her opinion, sharing their reactions in the comments section.
'Understandable Hot Take'
"Understandable hot take. This is so true!" one follower wrote, while a second pointed out, "I think people are just judgmental about IG models and jealous of the financial success associated with content creators."
"Only Lames do that. If I were a hot woman, I'd use it to my advantage," a third added.
The TikTok creator made headlines earlier this week after opening up about a wild Tinder encounter that led her to quit her job and drive 10 hours to meet a man she met online.
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Amelia Quest's Van-Life Interests Led Her to North Carolina
"I matched with him on Tinder and had never met him in person until I drove to North Carolina," the Florida native exclusively told OK! on Tuesday, September 8. "He was a crazy-looking man, and the only reason I matched with him was because I was interested in the fact that he had been living in a bus and I wanted to pick his brain about the process."
At the time, she was working as a sushi chef but had recently received a $30,000 settlement payment after slipping and falling at a Publix during the pandemic.
Quest planned to quit her job after establishing her own social media consulting firm. However, after speaking further with her date, she left the position to visit him, thinking it "could be an opportunity to combine an interest in van life" with her future social media career.
Amelia Quest Got Red Flags After Meeting Tinder Date
"I started filming from the gas station in Florida and recorded bits of my travels during the ten-or-so-hour journey," she recalled. "Everybody was convinced I was going to be murdered by this man. Most people were saying, 'Don't meet a man who lives in a bus - he's homeless.' I was like, 'Guys, you only live once. If this is how I die, at least you get to watch it.'"
When she arrived in North Carolina, she admitted she found out that he was "100 percent a homeless man." Things only got weirder when he asked her to meet at a trail but only wanted to take her car.
"As soon as I saw these red flags and was pretty sure that I was either going to be r----, murdered, or have my car stolen, I told him, 'It's an hour before it gets dark. I don't feel comfortable doing any of this,'" she detailed, adding she never saw him again after the encounter.