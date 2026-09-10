Adult Star Amelia Quest Says Being 'Conventionally Attractive' Is an 'Advantage' But Something 'People Punish You For Taking Advantage Of'

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Online star Amelia Quest shared a hot take about "conventionally attractive" people being "punished" for using their "advantages" to their benefit. "Society rewards being beautiful," Quest said in a video shared via Instagram. "But once a woman knowingly capitalizes on that, society becomes very concerned about whether or not she earned that success."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @ameliaquest/INSTAGRAM Amelia Quest spoke about about 'advantages' of 'conventionally attractive' people on social media.

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Amelia Quest Shared a Hot Take About 'Conventionally Attractive' People

Source: @ameliaquest/INSTAGRAM Amelia Quest suggested that 'conventionally attractive' people have 'advantages' that they are judged for using.

Quest elaborated on the idea in her caption, writing, "Everyone's for women being successful until that woman is beautiful and used her beauty to be successful." Many of her followers agreed with her opinion, sharing their reactions in the comments section.

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'Understandable Hot Take'

Source: @ameliaquest/INSTAGRAM Amelia Quest made headlines after revealing a wild story about quitting her job to meet a Tinder date.

"Understandable hot take. This is so true!" one follower wrote, while a second pointed out, "I think people are just judgmental about IG models and jealous of the financial success associated with content creators." "Only Lames do that. If I were a hot woman, I'd use it to my advantage," a third added. The TikTok creator made headlines earlier this week after opening up about a wild Tinder encounter that led her to quit her job and drive 10 hours to meet a man she met online.

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Amelia Quest's Van-Life Interests Led Her to North Carolina

Source: @ameliaquest/INSTAGRAM Amelia Quest met up with a man who had been 'living in a bus.'

"I matched with him on Tinder and had never met him in person until I drove to North Carolina," the Florida native exclusively told OK! on Tuesday, September 8. "He was a crazy-looking man, and the only reason I matched with him was because I was interested in the fact that he had been living in a bus and I wanted to pick his brain about the process." At the time, she was working as a sushi chef but had recently received a $30,000 settlement payment after slipping and falling at a Publix during the pandemic. Quest planned to quit her job after establishing her own social media consulting firm. However, after speaking further with her date, she left the position to visit him, thinking it "could be an opportunity to combine an interest in van life" with her future social media career.

Amelia Quest Got Red Flags After Meeting Tinder Date

Source: @ameliaquest/INSTAGRAM Amelia Quest got red flags after her date wanted to meet her at a trail, but didn't want to bring his van.