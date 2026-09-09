America Estimated to Spend $5 Billion on OnlyF--- in 2026, Leading Global Charts: Report

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Americans are estimated to spend more than $5 billion on OnlyF--- in 2026, keeping the U.S. firmly at the top of the platform's global spending charts. According to a new report, U.S. fans are forecast to spend approximately $5.256 billion during the 2026 financial year, accounting for about 61 percent of the $8.561 billion expected to be spent worldwide.

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America Remains OnlyF---' Biggest Spending Market

Source: MEGA OnlyGuider estimated that U.S. OnlyF--- spending will reach $5.256 billion during the 2026 financial year.

The OnlyGuider report estimates that U.S. OnlyF--- spending will climb 8.9 percent from $4.825 billion in 2025 to $5.256 billion in 2026. U.S. spending has increased every year in the report's historical data, rising from $3.731 billion in 2022 to $4.380 billion in 2023. Spending then reached $4.642 billion in 2024 and $4.825 billion in 2025 before the latest forecast pushed the figure above $5 billion. The latest forecast puts the U.S. well ahead of the other major geographic markets. The United Kingdom and Europe are expected to account for approximately $2.003 billion in spending, while the rest of the world is forecast to reach $1.302 billion. Together, those figures bring estimated worldwide OnlyF--- spending to $8.561 billion in 2026, a 10.25 percent increase from the previous year's $7.765 billion.

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California, Texas and New York Lead the State Rankings

Source: UNSPLASH California is expected to lead U.S. states with an estimated $675 million in OnlyF--- spending.

California is expected to have the highest total OnlyF--- spending among U.S. states, with an estimated $675 million in 2026, according to a companion report. Texas comes next at $497.5 million, followed by New York at $341.9 million and Florida at $325.4 million. Together, those four states account for about 35 percent of projected U.S. spending, according to OnlyGuider. Illinois ranks fifth at $243.5 million, followed by Ohio at $199.5 million, Pennsylvania at $195.8 million, Georgia at $177.5 million, Michigan at $164.2 million and North Carolina at $145.9 million. The rankings look different when spending is measured against the number of adults in each state. North Dakota has the highest estimated spending per 10,000 adults at $278,815, followed by Nevada at $272,126 and Colorado at $247,984. West Virginia ranks fourth at $246,565, while Arizona comes in fifth at $245,779. California, despite ranking No. 1 for total spending, comes in 13th on the per-10,000-adult list at $217,492.

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New York City Has the Biggest City Spend

Source: UNSPLASH New York City is expected to lead U.S. cities with an estimated $164.3 million in OnlyF--- spending.

New York City is projected to be the biggest city market in the report, with $164.3 million in estimated OnlyF--- spending during 2026. The figure is up 11.2 percent from the city's $147.8 million estimate for 2025. Los Angeles follows at $115.9 million, while Chicago ranks third at $82.12 million. Houston is fourth at $56.08 million, followed by Atlanta at $42.65 million. Phoenix comes in at $41.80 million, Seattle at $41.63 million, Dallas at $41.19 million, Denver at $36.28 million, and Las Vegas at $35.75 million.

OnlyF--- Spending Is Rising as Searches Fall

Source: ONLYFANS OnlyF--- searches fell worldwide in 2025 and 2026, even as estimated fan spending continued to rise, according to OnlyGuider.