America Estimated to Spend $5 Billion on OnlyF--- in 2026, Leading Global Charts: Report
Sept. 9 2026, Published 4:52 p.m. ET
Americans are estimated to spend more than $5 billion on OnlyF--- in 2026, keeping the U.S. firmly at the top of the platform's global spending charts.
According to a new report, U.S. fans are forecast to spend approximately $5.256 billion during the 2026 financial year, accounting for about 61 percent of the $8.561 billion expected to be spent worldwide.
America Remains OnlyF---' Biggest Spending Market
The OnlyGuider report estimates that U.S. OnlyF--- spending will climb 8.9 percent from $4.825 billion in 2025 to $5.256 billion in 2026.
U.S. spending has increased every year in the report's historical data, rising from $3.731 billion in 2022 to $4.380 billion in 2023.
Spending then reached $4.642 billion in 2024 and $4.825 billion in 2025 before the latest forecast pushed the figure above $5 billion.
The latest forecast puts the U.S. well ahead of the other major geographic markets.
The United Kingdom and Europe are expected to account for approximately $2.003 billion in spending, while the rest of the world is forecast to reach $1.302 billion.
Together, those figures bring estimated worldwide OnlyF--- spending to $8.561 billion in 2026, a 10.25 percent increase from the previous year's $7.765 billion.
California, Texas and New York Lead the State Rankings
California is expected to have the highest total OnlyF--- spending among U.S. states, with an estimated $675 million in 2026, according to a companion report.
Texas comes next at $497.5 million, followed by New York at $341.9 million and Florida at $325.4 million. Together, those four states account for about 35 percent of projected U.S. spending, according to OnlyGuider.
Illinois ranks fifth at $243.5 million, followed by Ohio at $199.5 million, Pennsylvania at $195.8 million, Georgia at $177.5 million, Michigan at $164.2 million and North Carolina at $145.9 million.
The rankings look different when spending is measured against the number of adults in each state.
North Dakota has the highest estimated spending per 10,000 adults at $278,815, followed by Nevada at $272,126 and Colorado at $247,984. West Virginia ranks fourth at $246,565, while Arizona comes in fifth at $245,779.
California, despite ranking No. 1 for total spending, comes in 13th on the per-10,000-adult list at $217,492.
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New York City Has the Biggest City Spend
New York City is projected to be the biggest city market in the report, with $164.3 million in estimated OnlyF--- spending during 2026.
The figure is up 11.2 percent from the city's $147.8 million estimate for 2025.
Los Angeles follows at $115.9 million, while Chicago ranks third at $82.12 million. Houston is fourth at $56.08 million, followed by Atlanta at $42.65 million.
Phoenix comes in at $41.80 million, Seattle at $41.63 million, Dallas at $41.19 million, Denver at $36.28 million, and Las Vegas at $35.75 million.
OnlyF--- Spending Is Rising as Searches Fall
The spending forecast comes as Google searches for OnlyF--- move in the opposite direction.
OnlyGuider says worldwide searches for the platform fell 17.4 percent in 2025.
During the first eight available months of 2026, searches were another 24.3 percent lower than during the same period of 2025.
Despite the drop in search demand, worldwide fan spending increased from $7.216 billion in 2024 to $7.765 billion in 2025.