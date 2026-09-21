TRUE CRIME NEWS 'American Idol' Star Caleb Flynn Texted Mistress He Was 'Thinking of Ways to Kill' His Wife Before He Was Accused of Her Murder Source: LAW&CRIME/ FACEBOOK Caleb Flynn has been accused of murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn. Joshua Sila Sept. 21 2026, Updated 10:55 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Prosecutors have laid out a trail of alarming text messages they say Caleb Flynn sent to his mistress in the year before his wife's death. The 40-year-old is accused of killing spouse Ashley Flynn. "I was up until 4 a.m. last night crying, literally trying to think of ways to kill her and not go to jail," the American Idol alum allegedly wrote to his mistress. Prosecutor Paul Watkins read the message aloud during opening statements on Friday, September 18, in the murder trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Prosecutors Say the Messages Numbered in the Thousands

Source: ASHLEY FLYNN/ FACEBOOK Caleb Flynn allegedly sent messages to his mistress that laid out his intention to kill his wife.

Investigators said they uncovered more than 100,000 messages between Caleb and his mistress over the course of a year. The night before Ashley was killed, Caleb allegedly sent one more message. "I choose you. I'm free. Actions will come tomorrow, February 16, a day I'll never forget," he wrote. Paul told the jury the pattern in the messages was unmistakable. "Caleb stating he hated Ashley, wanted her gone, wanted her dead, wanted to be free of her and wanted a future with his mistress instead," he expressed. "Those words tell you what this case is about: Motive, intent, and the truth behind the lies Caleb told."

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Was Found Shot in Bed

Source: ASHLEY FLYNN/ FACEBOOK Ashley Flynn was shot twice on the night of her murder.

Caleb called 911 the morning of his wife's death. He claimed an intruder had snuck inside their house and targeted Ashley. Throughout the ordeal, the couple's two young daughters remained asleep inside the residence. "Somebody broke into my home and shot my wife," he told the dispatcher, according to the call obtained by Oxygen.com. "My wife, she's got two shots to her head. There's blood everywhere." Paul offered a starker account in court. "She was executed," he told the jury, describing Ashley as shot twice in the middle of the night. Investigators say no evidence supported the intruder claim. A 9mm handgun normally kept in Caleb's truck was missing.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Defense Pushed Back on the Case

Source: ASHLEY FLYNN/ FACEBOOK Caleb Flynn admitted that he had an affair, but said that shouldn't be used to prove he murdered his wife.

Defense attorney Emily Smith conceded that Caleb had an affair but argued that alone doesn't prove murder. She told the jury the investigation had been rushed and grew biased against Caleb once detectives learned of the affair. Caleb has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and witness intimidation. At his arraignment, he told the judge, "I just want to take care of my daughters. I'm not a risk."

Caleb Flynn Rose to Fame on 'American Idol'

Source: ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT WITH DAVID MUIR/ FACEBOOK Caleb Flynn participated in season 12 of American Idol.