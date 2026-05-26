The Worst Dressed Celebrities on American Music Awards 2026 Red Carpet: Photos

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The American Music Awards 2026 red carpet welcomed the industry's biggest musicians and stars — but not every look hit the right note. On May 25, the latest edition of the AMAs rolled out the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where celebrities arrived in bold, show-stopping looks. While many stars owned the moment, a few missed the mark with fashion flops. Scroll down to see some of the worst-dressed stars on the 2026 AMAs red carpet.

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Ashlee Keating

Source: MEGA

For the 2026 AMAs, Ashlee Keating slipped into a heavily embellished silver mini dress featuring sequins, beading, fringe, shoulder cutouts and geometric patterns that appeared visually overcrowded. She paired the look with black peep-toe heels with ankle straps.

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Baron Davis

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Baron Davis arrived on the red carpet in a monochromatic black ensemble that included an oversized button-down shirt and cropped black trousers. His white socks and black loafers, however, failed to elevate the outfit.

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Bella Kay

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While Bella Kay served undeniable charm during the May 25 event, her black satin gown with pink tulle ruffles turned her bold choice into a fashion faux pas. The number overwhelmed her silhouette, which could have been one of the night's highlights.

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GloRilla

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GloRilla's beauty and aura were impossible to ignore at the 2026 AMAs, though her yellow two-piece gown with a halter top and a low-rise, floor-length skirt fell short on the red carpet.

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Hudson Stone

Source: MEGA

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Hudson Stone missed the style memo as his sleeveless vest, loose brown trousers and brown leather shoes lacked the polish the 2026 AMAs called for, delivering a look that felt too casual.

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Jessi Draper

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The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper sported a fitted sleeveless black column dress which seemed underwhelming. Though it embraced a minimalist silhouette, the number's white ruffle at the hem disrupted the clean structure and visually cut off the reality star's frame. In the end, the contrasting detail resembled a decorative pillow, creating a disjointed finish that clashed against the rest of the design.

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Lindsay Price

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Lindsay Price looked stunning in a black strapless gown with a structured bustier-style bodice and sheer lace skirt, though its midi-length hemline gave the illusion of a shorter frame.

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Nikki Glaser

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Nikki Glaser turned heads in a soft silver gown with elegant thigh slit, but her black pumps lacked the softness needed to complement the rest of the ensemble.

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Teddy Swims

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