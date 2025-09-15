BREAKING NEWS American Pickers' Mike Wolfe and Girlfriend Hospitalized After Car Crash: 'Rough Night' Source: mega 'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe and his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, were rushed to the hospital after sustaining major injuries in a car accident. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 15 2025, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe and his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, were rushed to the hospital after sustaining major injuries in a car accident over the weekend. “It’s been a rough nite [sic],” Wolfe, 60, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 13, alongside a photo of a vintage blue vehicle completely totaled from a front-on collision. “But now there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

The Couple Suffered Major Injuries

Source: @leticiacline/Instagram The couple suffered major injuries after the car accident.

The American Pickers star listed his injuries, which included a “broken jaw, broken ribs, sternum, collapsed lung and a lot of swelling on the spine.” Cline detailed her injuries via her own social media account, writing that her “mouth will be wired shut” as part of her road to recovery. One day later, Cline revealed she was still receiving medical attention by sharing a photo of her walking around in a hospital gown with an IV drip of pain medication, while another snap showed how extensive her injuries were as she wore a neck brace. However, the TV star stayed by her side despite already being discharged, as Cline shared a snap of him sitting beside her hospital bed. “@mikewolfeamericanpicker right by my side,” she captioned the snap.

Leticia Cline Detailed Her Road to Recovery

Source: @leticiacline/Instagram Leticia Cline isn't letting the accident slow down her lifestyle.

The business owner isn’t letting the accident stop her from her work in the public sphere, as she shared a photo of herself reviewing notes while at the hospital. “Just because I’m missing a city council meeting doesn’t mean I can’t be involved,” she wrote in another story. “It will take more than a crash to stop me from caring about city matters.”

Mike Wolfe and Leticia Cline Keep Romance Out of Spotlight

Source: @leticiacline/Instagram Mike Wolfe and Leticia Cline have been dating since 2021.

Wolfe and Cline are known for keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, having quietly dated since 2021. However, Cline took some time last year to gush about the History Channel star publicly in a tribute for his 60th birthday. "If we measured the sunsets, trips we’ve taken, concerts we’ve seen, people’s lives we’ve touched, animals we’ve helped, things we’ve loved then you’d be older than reality could comprehend," she wrote. "A life well lived is not measured in years, but instead by how many people measure their lives by yours and you have such a beautiful life that over flows with it."

Mike Wolfe Was Previously Married

Source: @leticiacline/Instagram Leticia Cline praised Mike Wolfe on his 60th birthday last year.