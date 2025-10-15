or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Amy Poehler
OK LogoNEWS

Amy Poehler Criticized for Having Aziz Ansari on Her Podcast After He's Accused of Accepting 'Blood Money' to Perform in Saudi Arabia

Photo of Amy Poehler and Aziz Ansari
Source: @Good-Hang-with-Amy-Poehler/youtube

Amy Poehler and Aziz Ansari costarred on 'Parks and Recreation' from 2009 to 2015.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 15 2025, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Amy Poehler left fans divided when she revealed Parks and Recreation costar Aziz Ansari would be the guest on the Wednesday, October 15, episode of her "Good Hang" podcast.

Poehler was criticized since the actor was one of several who got paid to perform at Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Comedy Festival. Stars who participated in the event, which went from September 26 to October 9, were slammed due to the country's controversial human rights record and censorship issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Declared They Won't Listen to Aziz Ansari's Interview

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Amy Poehler came under fire for interviewing Aziz Ansari on her podcast after her performed in Saudi Arabia.
Source: @Good-Hang-with-Amy-Poehler/youtube

Amy Poehler came under fire for interviewing Aziz Ansari on her podcast after her performed in Saudi Arabia.

When the mom-of-two shared a photo of herself with Ansari in the studio, one person commented on the Instagram upload, "I would be excited about this, but the Saudi blood money will make me not listen to this on principle."

"Hard pass. Aziz and his blood money can kick rocks," echoed a second social media user, with a third noting, "I'll skip this episode, thanks."

"Love her podcast, but I will be skipping this one #riyadhcomedyfestival," a fourth message read.

Article continues below advertisement

The Comedian Speaks Out About His Decision to Perform in Saudi Arabia

The Master of None star spoke out about his decision and revealed his plan to donate some of the money he was receiving to "causes that support free press and human rights," such as Human Rights Watch.

"A comedy festival felt like something that’s pushing things to be more open and to push a dialogue. You kind of have to make a choice of whether you’re going to isolate or engage," he explained in an interview. "For me, especially being me and looking the way I do and being from a Muslim background, it felt like something I should be a part of."

MORE ON:
Amy Poehler

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The comedic actor was accused of accepting 'blood money' to perform at the Riyadh Comedy Festival.
Source: @Good-Hang-with-Amy-Poehler/youtube

The comedic actor was accused of accepting 'blood money' to perform at the Riyadh Comedy Festival.

However, a spokesperson for HRW told an outlet they would not accept donations from Ansari or any other stars who chose to perform.

"While we cannot accept, it is not too late for them to call for the release of detained Saudi activists," expressed Joey Shea, a researcher at HRW. "Human Rights Watch didn’t call for comedians to boycott the Riyadh Comedy Festival, but simply asked them to express their support for free speech by urging the release of Saudi activists unjustly imprisoned."

Ansari was far from the only one who participated in the festival, as other acts included Dave Chappelle, Pete Davidson, Kevin Hart and Whitney Cummings. At the same time, there were some comedians, such as Shane Gillis and Mike Birbiglia, who declined the invite.

Aziz Ansari's Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Photo of Ansari said he performed in Saudi Arabia because he felt it was 'pushing things to be more open' in the country.
Source: mega

Ansari said he performed in Saudi Arabia because he felt it was 'pushing things to be more open' in the country.

Ansari previously came under fire in 2018 when a woman accused him of sexual misconduct. The woman in question revealed that after their encounter, she texted the star and told him she was uncomfortable with what happened, and he apologized.

Ansari said he believed things were "completely consensual," and the ordeal caused divide as to whether it constituted misconduct, with some calling it a "gray area."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.