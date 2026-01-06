Amy Schumer Files for Divorce From Chris Fischer After More Than 7 Years of Marriage

Article continues below advertisement

It's over! Amy Schumer officially filed for divorce from Chris Fischer after more than seven years of marriage. The comedian, 44, filed divorce papers on Tuesday, January 6, in New York City, per a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer Announced 'Amicable' Split Last Month

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer confirmed her 'amicable' breakup from Chris Fischer last month.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2018, share one son, Gene, who they welcomed in May 2019. The legal filing comes weeks after the Kinda Pregnant star announced the couple's "amicable" breakup in December 2025. "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son,” she wrote via Instagram on December 12, 2025. “We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse [sic] I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket [sic] and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Were Reported to Be Working Through 'Normal Issues'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer first sparked split speculation in November 2025.