or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > amy schumer
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Amy Schumer Files for Divorce From Chris Fischer After More Than 7 Years of Marriage

Photo of Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer filed for divorce from Chris Fisher after seven years of marriage.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 6 2026, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

It's over! Amy Schumer officially filed for divorce from Chris Fischer after more than seven years of marriage.

The comedian, 44, filed divorce papers on Tuesday, January 6, in New York City, per a news outlet.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer Announced 'Amicable' Split Last Month

Photo of Amy Schumer confirmed her 'amicable' breakup from Chris Fischer last month.
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer confirmed her 'amicable' breakup from Chris Fischer last month.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2018, share one son, Gene, who they welcomed in May 2019.

The legal filing comes weeks after the Kinda Pregnant star announced the couple's "amicable" breakup in December 2025.

"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son,” she wrote via Instagram on December 12, 2025. “We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse [sic] I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket [sic] and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Were Reported to Be Working Through 'Normal Issues'

MORE ON:
amy schumer

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer first sparked split speculation in November 2025.
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer first sparked split speculation in November 2025.

The announcement came weeks after multiple outlets reported in November 2025 that the Unfrosted actress and chef had “privately working through normal issues that couples in long-term marriages have.”

"They are both committed to the relationship,” a source told a news outlet on November 13.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.