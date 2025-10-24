Amy Schumer Shows Off Toned Stomach in 'No Filter No Filler' Bathroom Selfie After Weight-Loss Transformation: See Photo
Oct. 24 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Amy Schumer is feeling more confident than ever.
The comedian, 44, stripped down to her sports bra and running shorts to show off a small waist and flat stomach in a photo posted via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 23.
Amy Schumer Stripped Down to Her Sports Bra
“No filter no filler no clean mirror,” she captioned the snap.
The Kinda Pregnant star’s weight loss has been noticed by fans. In a photo posted earlier this month with friends Alex Saks and Jillian Bell while on a Las Vegas trip, fans couldn’t help but notice her slim figure and toned legs.
“You look incredible. Look at those pins!!! #miumiu Classy!!,” one fan wrote in the comments section.
Meanwhile, another user added, “Ok legs for days!!🔥🔥❤️.”
“Leggggggs,” actress Selma Blair added.
Amy Schumer Opened Up About Ozempic Experience
The Trainwreck star is known for being candid about her experiences with weight loss drugs, such as Ozempic and Mounjaro.
Earlier this year, Schumer opened up about her “horrible experience” with Ozempic while speaking with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show in January.
Amy Schumer Said Ozempic Made Her Sick
“I have this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy,” she said during the show. “So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was, like, bedridden. I was like, vomiting — and then you have no energy. But other people take it, and they’re all good. So, G-- bless them.”
She explained that the symptoms from taking the drug weren’t worth the rapid weight loss, admitting that it made her too weak to even throw a ball back and forth with her 6-year-old son Gene David, whom she shares with husband, Chris Fischer.
Amy Schumer Revealed What Worked for Her
In March, Schumer updated fans and revealed she discovered a combination of medications that yielded good results: estrogen and progesterone for her perimenopause symptoms, and Mounjaro.
"My symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared. My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy," Schumer wrote via Instagram. “I'm having a really good experience, so I wanted to keep it real with you about that.”
That same month, Schumer told The Hollywood Reporter that it was important for her to be upfront with fans regarding her weight loss.
"Everybody on camera is doing this s---, I just wanted to be real about it," she said.