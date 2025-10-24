Amy Schumer Shows Off Toned Stomach in 'No Filter No Filler' Bathroom Selfie After Weight-Loss Transformation: See Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer is feeling more confident than ever. The comedian, 44, stripped down to her sports bra and running shorts to show off a small waist and flat stomach in a photo posted via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 23.

Amy Schumer Stripped Down to Her Sports Bra

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram Amy Schumer showed off her small waist in a bathroom selfie.

“No filter no filler no clean mirror,” she captioned the snap. The Kinda Pregnant star’s weight loss has been noticed by fans. In a photo posted earlier this month with friends Alex Saks and Jillian Bell while on a Las Vegas trip, fans couldn’t help but notice her slim figure and toned legs. “You look incredible. Look at those pins!!! #miumiu Classy!!,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another user added, “Ok legs for days!!🔥🔥❤️.” “Leggggggs,” actress Selma Blair added.

Amy Schumer Opened Up About Ozempic Experience

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer is known to be transparent about her use of weight loss drugs.

The Trainwreck star is known for being candid about her experiences with weight loss drugs, such as Ozempic and Mounjaro. Earlier this year, Schumer opened up about her “horrible experience” with Ozempic while speaking with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show in January.

Amy Schumer Said Ozempic Made Her Sick

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer admitted that Ozempic had her 'bedridden.'

“I have this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy,” she said during the show. “So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was, like, bedridden. I was like, vomiting — and then you have no energy. But other people take it, and they’re all good. So, G-- bless them.” She explained that the symptoms from taking the drug weren’t worth the rapid weight loss, admitting that it made her too weak to even throw a ball back and forth with her 6-year-old son Gene David, whom she shares with husband, Chris Fischer.

Amy Schumer Revealed What Worked for Her

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer revealed she found a combination of drugs that worked for her.