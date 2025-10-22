Amy Sedaris Says 'It Was the Highlight' of Her Year to 'Seduce' Stephen Colbert in 'Elsbeth': 'That Made Us Laugh'

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Sedaris had a ball hanging out with her pal Stephen Colbert when they both appeared on Elsbeth. "I had the best time. That was a hard thing to memorize. Sometimes I take jobs because I am like, 'Well, I haven't memorized lines in a while.' It keeps my brain going," the 64-year-old, who teamed up with Centrum Silver (the multivitamin shown to support memory in older adults) and Dave & Buster's to launch Dave & Brain Busters, a new program that connects two unexpected sources of brain health benefits, exclusively told OK!. "I just go over and over and over it. I also have a friend across the street who will come over and run lines with me. When I worked on The Mandalorian, I had to memorize stuff. I had no idea what I was saying!"

Source: CBS Amy Sedaris appeared in the new season of 'Elsbeth.'

The comedian, who plays Laurel Hammond-Muntz in Elsbeth Season 3, enjoyed appearing in the comedy-drama television series. "I love detective shows, and Carrie Preston [who plays Elsbeth Tascioni] can do anything. I'm very impressed with her acting skills," she gushed. "I love a whodunit — well, you already know who did it, but I like detective shows. It was the highlight of my year for sure." The cherry on top of the cake was working alongside Colbert, 61. "I had to seduce him, so that was the hard part. He's like my brother, so that made us laugh!" she said. "We go way back. We know each other very well. It's always fun to work with people you worked with 30 years ago. It felt good to work with him."

Source: CBS Amy Sedaris had to seduce Stephen Colbert in the show.

The Strangers with Candy star has worked with some other legends, but it still "surprises" her when people look to her for advice after all these years. "I'm like, 'Wait, what?' Comedy is tricky right now because of how heavy the world is, but if you want to laugh and be funny, you will be! Laughter is really the best medicine. It feels really good to laugh," she said.

"I like to laugh and improvise. I like to collaborate with my friends," she continued. "I worked with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. It's fun working with funny women. I've worked with a lot of funny guys, but when I come across a funny woman, it's especially fun."

Source: CENTRUM Amy Sedaris loves working with other females in comedy.

In the meantime, Sedaris is excited to partner with Centrum Silver, the No. 1 doctor-recommended multivitamin brand now shown to support memory and cognition in older adults. "When they came to me with it, I was so interested. Everything in it is what I already take individually. It's a pain to get all your vitamins together. I like that you only have to take one of these," she said. "Anything that is for 50+, I'm happy to be a part of." "I'm a fan, and I'm gonna continue to take it and take less of what I've been taking and see how it goes," she added.

Source: CENTRUM Amy Sedaris is thrilled to partner with Centrum and Dave & Buster's.