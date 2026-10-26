NEWS Ana Navarro Fans Criticize 'The View' Star for Socializing With Donald Trump Supporter Lauren Sánchez: 'What a Sellout' Source: MEGA Some of Ana Navarro's fans were surprised the Donald Trump loather was socializing with Lauren Sánchez. Brittany Vincent Oct. 26 2026, Published 5:49 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The View co-host Ana Navarro has drawn criticism on social media after she snapped a photo with Lauren Sánchez, the wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, at a pre-opening event for a new Miami Beach, Fla., restaurant. In the photo, Navarro posed with Sánchez, chef José Andrés and Lee Schrager, founder of Food Network’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival. Schrager and Navarro jointly published the photo through their Instagram accounts.

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Source: @ananavarrofl/instagram Both of the ladies attended a pre-opening event José Andrés' new restaurant.

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The Group Celebrated a New José Andrés Restaurant

Source: MEGA Bazaar Meat by José Andrés opened at the Andaz Miami Beach on Thursday, October 22.

“Pre opening of another delicious @chefjoseandres restaurant on Miami Beach — Bazaar Meat with JA, Lauren Sanchez Bezos and my own @ananavarrofl,” Schrager wrote in the caption accompanying the image. In the picture, Andrés wore his white chef’s coat and pointed at Schrager as they posed in the dining area. Andrés' new open-fire steakhouse, Bazaar Meat by José Andrés, opened Thursday, October 22, at the Andaz Miami Beach hotel on Collins Avenue.

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Some Followers Were Unhappy With the Photo

Source: MEGA Lee Schrager shared the photo in a joint Instagram post with Navarro.

The post drew more than 800 comments on Instagram, with some fans criticizing Navarro for socializing with Sánchez, as the former is a staunch hater of Donald Trump, who Sánchez and her husband support. “Instant unfollow,” one person wrote under the photo, while another penned, "@ananavarrofl likes to have her cake and eat it too it seems." "@ananavarrofl why are you in a picture with Lauren Bezos 😮. Explain," a third individual said, while one fan asked, "Ana we LOVE YOU, but why are you still friends with Lauren Bezos? 😭." "Beyond. Ana Navarro. What a sellout," declared someone else. As a political commentator, former Republican strategist and now a permanent co-host on The View, Navarro has been very vocal in her criticism of the president. Schrager’s caption didn’t reference either Navarro’s politics or Sánchez’ ties to Trump, though Bezos has strengthened his relationship with Trump since the 2024 election.

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Jeff Bezos Has Grown Closer to Trump

Source: MEGA Navarro is a permanent co-host of 'The View.'

Bezos praised Trump’s “extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory” the day after the election, and the couple dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago the following month. Amazon donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration, where the couple attended the inauguration ceremony in January 2025. The pair married in Venice, Italy, in June 2025, and they own a residence on Indian Creek Island in Miami, Fla.

Schrager Called Navarro ‘My Own’

Source: MEGA Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez attended Trump’s inauguration in January 2025.