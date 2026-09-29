The View's Ana Navarro Reveals She Tried to Set Up Ben Affleck and Shakira After His Jennifer Lopez Split

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Ana Navarro once tried to "set up" Shakira and Ben Affleck after his breakup from Jennifer Lopez — but her scheme didn't go very far. Navarro told the hilarious story during the Monday, September 28, episode of The View, as the panelists were discussing the Good Will Hunting actor's recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

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Ana Navarro Tried to Set Ben Affleck Up With Shakira

Source: THE VIEW//YOUTUBE Ana Navarro told an anecdote involving Matt Damon.

During the discussion, Navarro said, "I've never met Ben Affleck. I'm a huge fan, but I've never met him, but I tried to set him up once." When her fellow panelists asked questions, she explained, "I was at a Shakira concert in Miami, and Matt Damon was there with his wife and his girls, and Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are best friends. And it had just come out — that J.Lo and Ben Affleck were breaking up." Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in, "I think she's friends with J.Lo." Pointing to Griffin as if confirming the singers' friendship was indeed a roadblock, Navarro added, "Matt Damon said, 'That could be complicated.'" However, she added, "Now enough time has passed where I think Ben Affleck needs to give Shakira [a chance], and Shakira needs to give Ben Affleck... I think that would be..."

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Doesn't Think the Stars Would Be a Good Match

Source: STEVEN BERGMAN / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA Alyssa Farah Griffin didn't love the idea of the pairing.

Griffin said, "I love Ben Affleck. I want better for Shakira though." She explained herself, admitting, "From a dating standpoint. He seems a little messy." Whoopi Goldberg made sure to stress that the panelists were only hypothesizing since they didn't have intimate knowledge of Affleck and Lopez's relationship. As for Shakira, she went through a dramatic separation from the father of her two children, Gerard Piqué, in 2022.

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Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

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What Did Ben Affleck Say on Kimmel's Show?

Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE Ben Affleck's kids don't think he's an authority on relationships.

The discussion came after the View ladies watched a clip of Affleck telling Jimmy Kimmel a hilarious story on-air. "My kids are talking at dinner and they, you know, they'll talk about their friends, the drama, the relationships," he spilled. "I have some lived experience worth sharing, some lessons that I... You know, these are the kind of things we give to our children! And I said, you know, 'The thing about that relationship there with that person...' and the 17-year-old just turns to me and goes, 'Oh, like you're the expert on relationships?'" Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 13.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Relationship Timeline

Source: ZAPATA/MEGA Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez divorced in 2024.