Andrew Cuomo Posts Then Quickly Deletes Campaign Video Directed Toward His 'Haters'
Andrew Cuomo didn't think twice before posting his latest mayoral election push.
The former governor of New York, 67, rapidly published and then deleted a video of himself working on a car in a message to voters on Friday, August 22.
Cuomo sported a casual T-shirt while adjusting under the hood of his 1968 Pontiac GTO 400.
"You know, I’m in politics, and people say a lot of things online," he stated. "A lot of things they say are nasty."
The "nasty stuff" the politician referred to was not related to his campaign, nor his past sexual harassment allegations — he was actually referencing his knowledge of cars.
"[People say] I don’t know cars," he explained. "Now, that is just wrong, and that is really hurtful. If there’s one thing I know, it’s cars!"
Cuomo built his car "basically from the ground up, probably three or four times now." He compared working on the vehicle to the grit and teamwork of New York.
"The city has to work together....It all has to work together. So, say what you want about me...but, don’t say I don’t know how to fix cars," he concluded.
The mayoral candidate ended the video dashing away in his vehicle with a metaphorical message to voters: "We can make New York City run as well as this 1968 Pontiac GTO!"
It's unclear why he erased the video.
Andrew Cuomo's Controversial July Campaign Video
In July, Cuomo received backlash for another car-related campaign video where he helped a stranger jump-start his vehicle.
"Start your engines...Together we can fix this city," the ad stated, similar to the August video.
"Speaking directly to whoever is managing your campaign ads, these are more and more embarrassing one after another," one person wrote on Instagram before Cuomo turned the comments section off.
Others blasted him for the way he attached the jumper cables, claiming his actions were dangerous.
"You connect the negative of the jump car to the chassis of the dead car, not the battery terminal, otherwise you could cause a fire," one X user wrote. "More evidence that Cuomo is dangerous for New Yorkers."
At the end of the clip, Cuomo shook the stranger's hand in what social media users rendered an "awkward" and "forced" interaction.
"I’ve seen car crashes smoother than whatever that handshake was," one person quipped on Instagram.
Andrew Cuomo Loses Democratic Primary
Zohran Mamdani defeated Cuomo in the NYC Democratic primary in June.
"Tonight we made history," the Democrat — who is poised to be the first Muslim and Indian American to lead NYC — declared in his victory speech.
"Tonight was not our night. Tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani’s night," Cuomo addressed his supporters at a campaign event. "I want to applaud the assemblyman for a really smart and good and impactful campaign. Tonight is his night. He deserved it. He won."