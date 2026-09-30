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Andrew Garfield Admits He's 'Really Scared' to Become a Dad: 'Makes Me Want to Cry Thinking About It'

Photo of Andrew Garfield.
Source: MEGA

Andrew Garfield opened up about his biggest fear.

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Sept. 30 2026, Updated 2:21 p.m. ET

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Andrew Garfield admitted his biggest fear during a candid chat on Amy Poehler's "Good Hang" podcast.

"You know what I’m really scared of?" the Amazing Spider-Man actor told the Parks and Recreation star. "Being a dad. Scares the s--- out of me. It scares me so much."

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Andrew Garfield Reveals His Biggest Fear in Life

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Photo of Andrew Garfield is scared to become a father.
Source: GOOD HANG WITH AMY POEHLER/YOUTUBE

Andrew Garfield is scared to become a father.

The podcast host told him, "You're gonna be so great! Don't even worry about it!"

She added, "The fact, Andrew, that you even say it..."

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The Thought of Being a Dad Makes Andrew Garfield Teary-Eyed

image of Amy Poehler encouraged Andrew Garfield to cry.
Source: GOOD HANG WITH AMY POEHLER/YOUTUBE

Amy Poehler encouraged Andrew Garfield to cry.

Garfield went on to admit that the thought of becoming a parent makes him emotional. "I mean, that would be the biggest, most important thing I ever probably do. And I know that to be true," he said. "Makes me want to cry thinking about it."

Poehler then chanted, "Cry, cry, cry! Cry! I love when boys cry on here!"

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Source: GOOD HANG WITH AMY POEHLER/YOUTUBE
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Andrew Garfield Has Been in a Relationship Since Early 2025

Photo of Andrew Garfield has been dating Monica Barbaro since last year.
Source: ERIC KOWALSKY / MEGA

Andrew Garfield has been dating Monica Barbaro since last year.

The We Live in Time actor, 43, may not have children yet, but he is in a relationship right now.

Garfield started dating A Complete Unknown actress Monica Barbaro some time in early 2025, with a publication confirming the happy news in February of that year.

"They've been really low-key and have been spending time together quietly," a source told the outlet at the time.

They made their hard launch at Wimbledon in July last year, and appear to have been going strong since then.

While the two are discreet about their love life, Garfield praised his girlfriend earlier this month.

"I think Monica is a supremely talented actor," he told Who What Wear. "I think what she did as Joan Baez — what she accessed in that project — is nothing short of transformational, extraordinary, and deeply mysterious. I think she is truly incredible. I could wax lyrical more, but I'll leave it there."

Andrew Garfield's Dating History

Photo of Andrew Garfield dated Emma Stone from 2012 to 2015.
Source: CMG / ZOJ / WENN.COM / MEGA

Andrew Garfield dated Emma Stone from 2012 to 2015.

Garfield tends to leave his romantic life way out of the spotlight. In 2024, he told Esquire, "I have never, and I won’t ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever."

According to ELLE, he dated Shannon Woodward between 2008 and 2011 and Emma Stone between 2012 and 2015. After that, he was briefly linked to a few other women, including Rita Ora, Phoebe Dynevor and Dr. Kate Tomas.

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