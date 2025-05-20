'Stranger Things' Star Andrey Ivchenko Reveals Rare Cancer Battle That Took Half His Pelvis
Andrey Ivchenko, best known for his role as Grigori in Stranger Things, revealed that he was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer that removed half of his pelvis.
The actor feels it's "quite a miracle to be alive" after enduring extensive surgery and coping with the isolation that accompanies such a rare diagnosis.
During an interview with a news outlet, Ivchenko shared that he went to the doctor with "just a little hip pain."
His condition worsened while he underwent physical therapy, and so he decided to see orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michael Duran. After a series of tests, doctors found a tumor that was actually "eating away the pelvis bone where that inflammation was."
This diagnosis ultimately revealed he had grade 2 chondrosarcoma.
According to the Mayo Clinic, this rare cancer occurs in approximately 1 out of every 200,000 people, mainly affecting the pelvis, hip and shoulder.
"Most chondrosarcomas grow slowly and may not cause many signs and symptoms at first. Some rare types grow rapidly and have a high risk of spreading to other areas of the body," the clinic explained.
Ivchenko’s specific diagnosis typically doesn't respond to chemotherapy or radiation, necessitating a complete surgical removal of the affected area. For him, this meant losing half of his pelvis, which was replaced with an innovative 3D-printed titanium prosthetic pelvis along with a hip replacement.
- Dave Coulier Was Told He Could Have Died After Actor Was Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Cold During Final Cancer Treatment
- Ashton Kutcher Shares More Details About Terrifying Battle With Rare-Life Threatening Disease — Watch
- Shannen Doherty Says Cancer Battle Is the 'Best and Worst Thing' to Happen to Her: 'It Changed Me as a Human Being'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Then surgery, which was a grueling, life-threatening [and] nine hours long. I had to have several blood transfusions during surgery because of so much blood loss, but overall, that went as well as could be expected, if not even better than they expected," Ivchenko shared. "The doctors and their PA's were incredible too and were every hour going out to the waiting room in person and updating my family that was anxiously waiting for me all throughout the day praying to hear the welcomed words, 'He did great, he's okay!'"
Following surgery, Ivchenko faced complications and spent time in the trauma ICU. In a remarkable display of resilience, he amazed doctors by becoming "their first hemipelvectomy patient to stand only 2 days post op."
Now, Ivchenko is “re-learning” how to walk as he readjusts to the prosthetics in his body.
"Right now, I can't bear more than 50 percent weight on that leg and am using a fancy walker that has a bench that I call my Mercedes, since that is my only set of wheels at the moment. Real s--- stuff,” he said.
Ivchenko attributed his progress not only to Dr. Duran and hospital staff but also to the unwavering support from his girlfriend, plastic surgeon Dr. Joshua Mirrer, and his "most incredible" physical therapist, Rob.
"It feels good to finally feel like I'm on the other side of darkness now," he admitted.
"Every day I feel a little stronger and a little better … But, overall, I have learned that patience and kindness to yourself is key in all of this. I never quite understood when people would say that before going through all of this. Now, I completely get it and understand the value and importance of having your true village of support at your side. I don't know how I would have made it through to this point without them and consider myself so lucky!" he concluded.