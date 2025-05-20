or
BREAKING NEWS
Health > 'Stranger Things'
HEALTH

'Stranger Things' Star Andrey Ivchenko Reveals Rare Cancer Battle That Took Half His Pelvis

Photo of Andrey Ivchenko
Source: Mega

'Stranger Things' actor Andrey Ivchenko opened up about his rare cancer diagnosis.

By:

May 20 2025, Published 10:27 a.m. ET

Andrey Ivchenko, best known for his role as Grigori in Stranger Things, revealed that he was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer that removed half of his pelvis.

The actor feels it's "quite a miracle to be alive" after enduring extensive surgery and coping with the isolation that accompanies such a rare diagnosis.

During an interview with a news outlet, Ivchenko shared that he went to the doctor with "just a little hip pain."

Photo of Andrey Ivchenko
Source: @theandreyivchenko/Instagram

Andrey Ivchenko's tests revealed he has grade 2 chondrosarcoma, a rare bone cancer that affects 1 in 200,000 people.

His condition worsened while he underwent physical therapy, and so he decided to see orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michael Duran. After a series of tests, doctors found a tumor that was actually "eating away the pelvis bone where that inflammation was."

This diagnosis ultimately revealed he had grade 2 chondrosarcoma.

According to the Mayo Clinic, this rare cancer occurs in approximately 1 out of every 200,000 people, mainly affecting the pelvis, hip and shoulder.

Photo of Andrey Ivchenko
Source: Mega

Doctors surgically removed half of Andrey Ivchenko's pelvis following his diagnosis.

"Most chondrosarcomas grow slowly and may not cause many signs and symptoms at first. Some rare types grow rapidly and have a high risk of spreading to other areas of the body," the clinic explained.

Ivchenko’s specific diagnosis typically doesn't respond to chemotherapy or radiation, necessitating a complete surgical removal of the affected area. For him, this meant losing half of his pelvis, which was replaced with an innovative 3D-printed titanium prosthetic pelvis along with a hip replacement.

MORE ON:
'Stranger Things'

"Then surgery, which was a grueling, life-threatening [and] nine hours long. I had to have several blood transfusions during surgery because of so much blood loss, but overall, that went as well as could be expected, if not even better than they expected," Ivchenko shared. "The doctors and their PA's were incredible too and were every hour going out to the waiting room in person and updating my family that was anxiously waiting for me all throughout the day praying to hear the welcomed words, 'He did great, he's okay!'"

Photo of Andrey Ivchenko
Source: @theandreyivchenko/Instagram

Andrey Ivchenko is currently re-learning how to walk.

Following surgery, Ivchenko faced complications and spent time in the trauma ICU. In a remarkable display of resilience, he amazed doctors by becoming "their first hemipelvectomy patient to stand only 2 days post op."

Now, Ivchenko is “re-learning” how to walk as he readjusts to the prosthetics in his body.

"Right now, I can't bear more than 50 percent weight on that leg and am using a fancy walker that has a bench that I call my Mercedes, since that is my only set of wheels at the moment. Real s--- stuff,” he said.

Photo of Andrey Ivchenko
Source: Mega

Andrey Ivchenko considers himself 'lucky' for getting through his cancer battle.

Ivchenko attributed his progress not only to Dr. Duran and hospital staff but also to the unwavering support from his girlfriend, plastic surgeon Dr. Joshua Mirrer, and his "most incredible" physical therapist, Rob.

"It feels good to finally feel like I'm on the other side of darkness now," he admitted.

"Every day I feel a little stronger and a little better … But, overall, I have learned that patience and kindness to yourself is key in all of this. I never quite understood when people would say that before going through all of this. Now, I completely get it and understand the value and importance of having your true village of support at your side. I don't know how I would have made it through to this point without them and consider myself so lucky!" he concluded.

