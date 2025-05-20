'Stranger Things' Star Andrey Ivchenko Reveals Rare Cancer Battle That Took Half His Pelvis

Andrey Ivchenko, best known for his role as Grigori in Stranger Things, revealed that he was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer that removed half of his pelvis.

The actor feels it's "quite a miracle to be alive" after enduring extensive surgery and coping with the isolation that accompanies such a rare diagnosis.

During an interview with a news outlet, Ivchenko shared that he went to the doctor with "just a little hip pain."