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Andy Cohen Jokes His Childhood Crush Marcia Brady Nearly 'Turned Him Straight'

image of Andy Cohen.
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen joked that Marcia Brady nearly 'turned him straight' during his childhood.

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Oct. 22 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

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Andy Cohen joked that his childhood crush on Marcia Brady from The Brady Bunch nearly "turned him straight" as he reflected on watching the classic sitcom while growing up.

"She kind of turned me straight a little bit. Marcia, a little. Growing up, I was like, 'Do I like...?' And then I was like, 'Greg,'" Cohen said during a conversation about the show, referring to Marcia's older brother, Greg Brady.

The Bravo host revisited the sitcom with his two children, son Ben, 7, and daughter Lucy, 4, and was surprised by how well its humor held up decades after its original run.

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Source: @JENNASHEINELLE/YOUTUBE

Cohen recalled having a crush on Marcia Brady before developing an interest in Greg.

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Andy Cohen Recalls His Childhood Crush on Marcia Brady

image of Cohen joked that Marcia Brady would fit into any 'Real Housewives' franchise.
Source: MEGA

Cohen joked that Marcia Brady would fit into any 'Real Housewives' franchise.

Cohen's admission came as the conversation turned to Marcia, one of the Brady family's six children, and the possibility of imagining her in the world of Bravo's Real Housewives franchise.

"You know what? That would work. I feel like we could drop Marcia into any city, and I love Marcia," he said.

His playful confession about the character prompted laughter as he recalled eventually realizing that his interest extended to another member of the fictional family.

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Andy Cohen Says 'The Brady Bunch' Still Holds Up

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image of Cohen revealed that his son, Ben, found Alice hilarious while watching the classic sitcom.
Source: MEGA

Cohen revealed that his son, Ben, found Alice hilarious while watching the classic sitcom.

He recently shared a childhood show with his kids, letting him rediscover its characters and humor.

"We just binged the entirety of The Brady Bunch. Growing up, it still holds up," Cohen said.

He was particularly amused by Ben's reaction to Alice, the Brady family's housekeeper, whose comedic moments caught his son's attention.

"I mean, Alice comes in, Ben's like, 'She's hilarious.' I'm like, 'Wow, this is still — I can't believe it holds up,'" he recalled.

Andy Cohen Reveals His Favorite 'Real Housewives' Cities

image of Cohen named 'New York' and 'Atlanta' as two 'Real Housewives' cities close to his heart.
Source: MEGA

Cohen named 'New York' and 'Atlanta' as two 'Real Housewives' cities close to his heart.

Aside from loving classic TV, Cohen recently talked about his long-running connection to two Real Housewives shows.

"I will say New York and Atlanta have always been kind of close to my heart," he said.

However, the Bravo producer declined to single out one Housewife as his ultimate favorite, emphasizing his appreciation for the women across the franchise.

"I have many favorites," he said, suggesting that the ensemble casts contribute to the shows' appeal.

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