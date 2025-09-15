ENTERTAINMENT 'Andy Cohen for Mayor!': Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Endorse Bravo Boss to Run NYC During Hilarious 'Live' Moment Source: Live With Kelly and Mark; MEGA Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa jokingly declared they'd vote for Andy Cohen if he were to run for mayor. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 15 2025, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

Andy Cohen might make a mayoral run in NYC after successfully getting the W Hotel in Hoboken, N.J., to dim their large neon sign. Appearing for a guest interview on the Monday, September 15, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, married co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos brought up how the Bravo head honcho "recently moved into a new family home." "I did, yes. Two blocks from my old place. Same neighborhood," Cohen confirmed, with Ripa admitting the property "looks gorgeous" based on what Consuelos showed her — as the blonde beauty has yet to visit the new pad, while her husband had.

Andy Cohen Gets W Hoboken to Dim Their Bright Sign

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Andy Cohen's joke about being mayor came after he successfully got the W Hotel to dim their bright sign.

While Cohen's Manhattan property is "really great" and has a "great outdoor space" — which was "the reason for the move" — the Real Housewives executive producer had a bone to pick with the W Hotel's Hoboken location. "I have a note for the W Hoboken," he said, explaining how its directly "across the river" from his city estate and "there is a big W on top of it" that's "blindingly bright." "So I have been on a campaign via my Instagram Stories to get them to dim it a wee bit," he admitted. "You know what? They listened! It has been softer. This is public advocacy at work."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos said this was Andy Cohen's 'first step' to becoming the mayor of NYC.

"Are you sure you didn’t just get used to it?" Ripa teased, though Consuelos supported Cohen, noting: "They reached out and told you they turned it down, right?" "Well, I saw it with my eyes," Cohen quipped. "And I did get a [note]. They were like, 'We are dimming it.' And guess what? My neighbors are thanking me in the building. They’re like, 'Thank you!' It worked!"

Mark Consuelos Suggests Andy Cohen Run for NYC Mayor

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos informed Andy Cohen he had the 'Riverdale' actor's vote.

"Can I say, this is the first step — your entree, as it were — to becoming the mayor of New York City?" Consuelos joked. Cohen liked the sound of Consuelos' idea, as he exclaimed: "Andy Cohen for mayor! Yes! I agree."

"Disco balls, everywhere!" Consuelos suggested, however, the Watch What Happens Live host clarified the shiny objects would have to be on "dimmers." "We're gonna put the brightest buildings on dimmers. That’s how we’re gonna start," he said, as Ripa agreed, "yes, like a softer-lit New York."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Endorse Andy Cohen for Mayor

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa joked she and Mark Consuelos would 'endorse' Any Cohen's run for mayor.