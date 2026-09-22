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Andy Reid Credits Taylor Swift With Helping Fuel Travis Kelce's Hot Start to the Season: He 'Worked His Tail Off'

split of Andy Reid: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Andy Reid credited Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce's hot start.

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Sept. 22 2026, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

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Naysayers, listen up: Andy Reid believes Taylor Swift may actually help Travis Kelce perform better on the football field.

During a recent interview, the Kansas City Chiefs coach suggested his star tight end may draw inspiration from his famous wife’s work ethic — and that it could be helping motivate him on the field.

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Andy Reid Says Travis Kelce Works Super Hard

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Photo of Andy Reid addressed Kelce's performance during an interview.
Source: @MATTFOSTERTV/X

Andy Reid addressed Kelce's performance during an interview.

Though Reid believes Kelce's support system influences how well he plays, he also made sure to credit how hard the athlete works for his amazing performance so far this season.

"Trav worked his tail off. That's the bottom line," Reid said on 41 KSHB. "He likes his surrounding cast too, which sure helps as just an extra challenge there to make sure that you’re up there and competing and doing your part — and he takes a lot of pride in that."

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How Taylor Swift Helps Travis Kelce Be a Better Player

Photo of Andy Reid thinks Taylor Swift helps Travis Kelce's performance.
Source: MEGA

Andy Reid thinks Taylor Swift helps Travis Kelce's performance.

While some football fans have claimed that Swift distracts Kelce, Reid has an opposite view.

"Everybody questioned, with the wedding and all that, would he be out of shape — and honeymoon and the whole time and all that, but he works his rear end off, and I think Taylor, you're putting on four-hour shows, you've gotta work hard too," he said. "I'm sure she kicks him in the b--- a little bit there, too."

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Source: @MATTFOSTERTV/X
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Travis Kelce's Football Season So Far

Photo of Travis Kelce has had a great season so far.
Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA

Travis Kelce has had a great season so far.

The tight end played especially well over the weekend, when the Chiefs took on the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Fox News, Kelce went 101 yards and scored a touchdown (Swift, watching on, famously called out, "That's my husband!").

Kelce also helped bring his team to victory against the Broncos on September 15.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married in July.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married in July.

Some fans may have wondered whether Kelce would be off his game this season after tying the knot in what was widely dubbed the wedding of the century on July 3.

He and his new bride tied the knot at Madison Square Garden, in a party that has been described as the best night of many people's lives.

The event included A-lister guests like Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney, Brad Pitt, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Stevie Nicks, Selena Gomez, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Mariska Hargitay, Graham Norton, Niecy Nash-Betts, Karlie Kloss, Dakota Johnson, Hugh Grant... and Coach Reid, of course.

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