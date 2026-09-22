Andy Reid Credits Taylor Swift With Helping Fuel Travis Kelce's Hot Start to the Season: He 'Worked His Tail Off'

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Naysayers, listen up: Andy Reid believes Taylor Swift may actually help Travis Kelce perform better on the football field. During a recent interview, the Kansas City Chiefs coach suggested his star tight end may draw inspiration from his famous wife’s work ethic — and that it could be helping motivate him on the field.

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Andy Reid Says Travis Kelce Works Super Hard

Source: @MATTFOSTERTV/X Andy Reid addressed Kelce's performance during an interview.

Though Reid believes Kelce's support system influences how well he plays, he also made sure to credit how hard the athlete works for his amazing performance so far this season. "Trav worked his tail off. That's the bottom line," Reid said on 41 KSHB. "He likes his surrounding cast too, which sure helps as just an extra challenge there to make sure that you’re up there and competing and doing your part — and he takes a lot of pride in that."

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How Taylor Swift Helps Travis Kelce Be a Better Player

Source: MEGA Andy Reid thinks Taylor Swift helps Travis Kelce's performance.

While some football fans have claimed that Swift distracts Kelce, Reid has an opposite view. "Everybody questioned, with the wedding and all that, would he be out of shape — and honeymoon and the whole time and all that, but he works his rear end off, and I think Taylor, you're putting on four-hour shows, you've gotta work hard too," he said. "I'm sure she kicks him in the b--- a little bit there, too."

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#Chiefs Travis Kelce is off to a fast start in Year 14.



Andy Reid credits that to his offseason work...and some motivation from his wife:



"I think Taylor, you're putting on 4 hour shows, you've gotta work hard too. I'm sure she kicks him in the butt a little bit there, too." pic.twitter.com/985M0gblxW — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) September 21, 2026 Source: @MATTFOSTERTV/X

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Travis Kelce's Football Season So Far

Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA Travis Kelce has had a great season so far.

The tight end played especially well over the weekend, when the Chiefs took on the Indianapolis Colts. According to Fox News, Kelce went 101 yards and scored a touchdown (Swift, watching on, famously called out, "That's my husband!"). Kelce also helped bring his team to victory against the Broncos on September 15.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding