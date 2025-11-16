EXCLUSIVE Angelina Jolie 'Consumed by Guilt' Over Bodyguard Being 'Kidnapped' by Ukraine Army and Forced Into War — 'She Thinks It's All Her Fault' Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie is 'consumed by guilt' over her bodyguard being 'kidnapped' by the Ukraine army, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Nov. 16 2025, Published 11:35 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Angelina Jolie is "devastated and guilt-ridden" after her Ukrainian bodyguard was detained by the army and conscripted into military service during her humanitarian visit to the war-torn country. Sources close to the Hollywood star, 50, say she believes her presence may have inadvertently triggered the incident – with one insider calling it "a nightmare she can't stop replaying."

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie is reportedly upset after her Ukrainian bodyguard was detained by the army.

Jolie was traveling through southern Ukraine on November 5 as part of a UNICEF mission when her security escort, 33-year-old Dmytro Pyshchikov, was stopped at a military checkpoint in Pivdennoukrainsk. Guards discovered he had no valid exemption from service and ordered him to the local Territorial Recruitment Center in Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region – the department overseeing enlistment for the ongoing defense against Russian forces.

Source: MEGA 'Angelina feels a crushing sense of responsibility,' a source said.

His family has not heard from him since. "Angelina feels a crushing sense of responsibility," said a source close to the actress. "She came to offer solidarity and support – not to see someone who risked his life protecting her dragged away to the front line. She's barely sleeping. She keeps saying, 'If I hadn't gone there, this wouldn't have happened.'" Pyshchikov's girlfriend, Yulia Lotytska, told Ukrainian media her partner's detention happened shockingly suddenly. "He called me on November 5. I texted him several times before that, he didn't answer," she said. "Then I decided to call, his phone was turned off. And he called after a while, told me that he was in the Mykolaiv region, in Voznesensk – that he had been detained, he was moving with the motorcade."

His brother Yevhen Pyshchikov said Dmytro was given permission to defer from military service this year on account of his bad back. The Ukrainian Ground Forces confirmed the man detained was part of Angelina's convoy but said the actress "did not interfere in the work of the military or officials." In a statement, they added "all circumstances were clarified" before Angelina continued her planned route. But sources in Kyiv said privately the conscription was part of a recent military crackdown.

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie is 'consumed by guilt' over the ordeal, a source claims.

"The army is tightening enforcement – anyone eligible is being pulled in, no matter the circumstances," one defense insider said. "Even being with a celebrity won't change that." A regional military office in Mykolaiv confirmed Dmytro was a reservist who had been "ordered to attend retraining." Officials would not confirm whether he had since been deployed to the front line. Angelina, who has served for more than two decades as a UN and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was on her second visit to Ukraine since the invasion began. She had earlier visited children displaced by shelling in frontline areas near Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia.