Angelina Jolie Has Recently Undergone a 'Couple of Serious Laser Treatments to Smooth Out' Her Skin, Source Claims: 'The Results Have Been Fantastic'
Angelina Jolie has been undergoing treatments to keep her face glowing, according to an insider.
“Angelina has always been religious about protecting her skin from the sun, that has definitely helped her stay young looking but of course she’s had some help from her dermatologist too,” they shared. “This past year she decided to really make self-care a priority because she wanted to look her absolute best for this next decade.”
'She's No Stranger to Botox'
When Jolie showed up to the premiere of the movie Eddington at the Cannes Film Festival on June 6, she looked stunning.
According to the source, she’s had a “couple of serious laser treatments to really smooth out her overall texture and tighten things up.”
“The results have been fantastic,” the source elaborated. “She’s no stranger to Botox either, she’s been doing that for years, she’s just very conservative with it so that she never looks frozen faced.”
'A Big Focus on Her Diet'
Aside from taking care of her face, the famous actress “puts a big focus on her diet," making sure she gets “proteins, fruits and veggies.”
“She’s struggled in the past with getting enough nutrition because whenever she’s stressed she loses her appetite,” the source detailed. “But she’s made a huge effort to get a really balanced diet and it’s paying off, she looks healthier than she has in years.”
Angelina Jolie Previously Said She Hadn't 'Had Anything Done' to Her Face
In 2010, Jolie told a media outlet she hadn’t “had anything done” to her face and “didn’t think” she would.
“But if it makes somebody happy then that’s up to them,” she added. “I’m not in somebody else’s skin to know what makes them feel better about themselves. But I don’t plan to do it myself.”
A Double Mastectomy
While she hasn’t copped to any plastic surgery, Jolie was open about getting a double mastectomy after finding out she was a carrier of the BRCA1 gene.
“My doctors estimated that I had an 87 percent risk of breast cancer and a 50 percent risk of ovarian cancer,” she shared in a 2013 op-ed. “The decision to have a mastectomy was not easy. But it is one I am very happy that I made. I can tell my children that they don’t need to fear they will lose me to b----- cancer.”
“Life comes with many challenges,” she added. “The ones that should not scare us are the ones we can take on and take control of.”
