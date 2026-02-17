or
Angie Harmon Rekindles Romance With Old Flame Tony Floyd After Decades

Source: MEGA

Angie Harmon revealed she reunited with former flame Tony Floyd after decades of being apart.

Feb. 17 2026, Published 9:32 a.m. ET

Angie Harmon's new romance is straight out of a movie.

On Saturday, February 14, the Rizzoli & Isles alum hopped on Instagram to share some big romantic news. Turns out, she reconnected with an old flameTony Floyd.

image of Angie Harmon shared a Valentine’s Day post on Instagram.
Source: @angieharmon/Instagram

Angie Harmon shared a Valentine’s Day post on Instagram.

“Happy Valentine’s Day Tony Floyd @studioavafilms …. 27 years later!” she captioned the post, which included a vintage Kodak snapshot of the pair along with new photos of them packing on the PDA.

Source: @angieharmon/Instagram
“I love you!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Harmon added.

image of The star reunited with her former love Tony Floyd.
Source: @angieharmon/Instagram

The star reunited with her former love Tony Floyd.

According to a separate Instagram post from Floyd — a model and photographer whose work has appeared in W magazine and T Magazine — they first met as teenagers in Europe.

Source: @studioavafilms/Instagram
Angie Harmon

"We met in Italy at eighteen — two kids scrambling for work, chasing modeling dreams, trying to build a life without starving along the way. There was a spark between us even then… but the timing wasn’t right," Floyd wrote. "In our twenties, we found ourselves in LA, both chasing acting. You were always better than me. But we were together. And we were in love."

"You found your passion on the screen. I found mine shaping surfboards in Costa Mesa. Still, the timing wasn’t ours. And then, after twenty-seven years, our paths crossed again — by chance, or maybe by fate," he continued. "Now the timing is right. Now is our time, my love. My strength. My everything. My Angie. I love you beyond anything words can hold."

image of Angie Harmon was previously married to Jason Sehorn.
Source: MEGA

Angie Harmon was previously married to Jason Sehorn.

Floyd said that Harmon hasn't changed.

"You are still the same kind, loving, breathtaking, passionate fighter I met thirty-five years ago on that subway platform in Italy. Only now, we know who we are. And we know what we have. Let’s roll, my Valentine," he concluded.

Before this romantic reunion, Harmon had her share of high-profile relationships. She got engaged to Days of Our Lives actor Greg Vaughan on Christmas in 2019, but the pair called it quits in July 2021.

Prior to that, she was married to former NFL star Jason Sehorn. The two famously got engaged during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2000. After 13 years of marriage, they divorced in 2014.

image of The former couple share three daughters.
Source: MEGA

The former couple share three daughters.

Harmon and Sehorn share three daughters: Finley, Avery and Emery.

At the time of their split, busy work schedules reportedly played a role.

“A large part of it is when you spend five or six months a year away from your spouse, it gets really tough,” a source told Us Weekly.

“In the beginning, they really missed each other,” the insider added, “but then they got into a groove where one person took over the main responsibilities of parenting while the other was working.”

