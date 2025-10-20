or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Angie Katsanevas Dishes on RHOSLC's 'Comedic Moments' & Her Episode of 'Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition'

Photo of Angie Katsanevas and the cast of 'RHOSLC.'
Source: MEGA/BRAVO

Angie Katsanevas speaks exclusively with OK! about why fans cannot get enough of 'RHOSLC,' her friendship with Mary Cosby and her episode of Bravo's 'Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition.'

Profile Image

Oct. 20 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Angie Katsanevas knows The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast hold a special place in Bravo fans' hearts.

The reality star speaks exclusively with OK! about why the women of the Utah franchise are one of the most beloved casts on the network, starring in the Tuesday, October 21, episode of Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, roughing it in Idaho and having Mary Cosby check in on her family while she was away.

Article continues below advertisement

Why 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Cast Is One of the Most Beloved

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Andy Cohen and the cast of 'RHOSLC.'
Source: BRAVO

Angie Katsanevas reveals why 'RHOSLC' is unique.

The network may have many dynamic casts, but the women of RHOSLC have cemented themselves as fan-favorites.

"Everyone in our group is funny. There are a lot of comedic moments and laughter," Katsanevas says. "People say we're like a parody of Housewives. I giggle when I see that. Whether we're trying to be funny or not, we are. There are some true friendships, and we're bonded. There's real chemistry. I care about these women. I love them — of course, some more than others, but we're there for each other."

Article continues below advertisement

Diving Into a Rustic Lifestyle on 'Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition'

Photo of Angie Katsanevas.
Source: BRAVO

Angie Katsanevas swapped lives with a woman from Idaho.

During Katsanevas' episode of Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, the hairstylist headed to Idaho to trade her luxurious life for an off the grid experience.

"I'm always willing to throw my hat in the ring to learn and grow from an experience. I thought it sounded so fun," she says. "I feel like they gave me that particular swap for a reason. They knew I would adjust. I love children, and I was willing to get my hands dirty. This is their life, I'm going to put myself in it, soak up every moment and learn from it."

Article continues below advertisement

Mary Cosby Making a Cameo

MORE ON:
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Mary Cosby, Angie Katsanevas and Bronwyn Newport.
Source: APEX / MEGA

Mary Cosby makes a cameo in Angie Katsanevas' 'Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition' episode.

While Katsanevas was away, Cosby popped in to check on her pal's husband, Shawn Trujillo, and her daughter, Elektra, and how they were adjusting to having a new woman in the house.

"It was a really special part of the show. Obviously, it brought fun and laughter," she says. "Mary was texting me while I was out there, but for her to see what was going on [at my house] and see where this woman [who I swapped lives with] is from, I think it sent Mary into orbit. She was thinking, 'Oh my gosh, is Angie okay?' It was great that she came. Electra told me she was happy to see her."

Article continues below advertisement

Staying True to Who She Is

Photo of Angie Katsanevas.
Source: BRAVO

Angie Katsanevas credits her father with her strong sense of self.

Despite dealing with the drama on the show and navigating the pressures of being in the spotlight, Katsanevas has stayed true to who she is.

"My dad really kept us grounded. He was very humble and modest. His life was similar to what I lived in Idaho," she says. "We know who we are. We have a very strong sense of self. Faith, the Greek culture, community and having a big family really helped me have a strong identity. I'm easy to get to know in real life. I feel like it's finally translating on television."

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition will premiere on Tuesday, October 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.