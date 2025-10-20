Angie Katsanevas Dishes on RHOSLC's 'Comedic Moments' & Her Episode of 'Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition'

Article continues below advertisement

Angie Katsanevas knows The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast hold a special place in Bravo fans' hearts. The reality star speaks exclusively with OK! about why the women of the Utah franchise are one of the most beloved casts on the network, starring in the Tuesday, October 21, episode of Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, roughing it in Idaho and having Mary Cosby check in on her family while she was away.

Article continues below advertisement

Why 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Cast Is One of the Most Beloved

Source: BRAVO Angie Katsanevas reveals why 'RHOSLC' is unique.

The network may have many dynamic casts, but the women of RHOSLC have cemented themselves as fan-favorites. "Everyone in our group is funny. There are a lot of comedic moments and laughter," Katsanevas says. "People say we're like a parody of Housewives. I giggle when I see that. Whether we're trying to be funny or not, we are. There are some true friendships, and we're bonded. There's real chemistry. I care about these women. I love them — of course, some more than others, but we're there for each other."

Article continues below advertisement

Diving Into a Rustic Lifestyle on 'Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition'

Source: BRAVO Angie Katsanevas swapped lives with a woman from Idaho.

During Katsanevas' episode of Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, the hairstylist headed to Idaho to trade her luxurious life for an off the grid experience. "I'm always willing to throw my hat in the ring to learn and grow from an experience. I thought it sounded so fun," she says. "I feel like they gave me that particular swap for a reason. They knew I would adjust. I love children, and I was willing to get my hands dirty. This is their life, I'm going to put myself in it, soak up every moment and learn from it."

Article continues below advertisement

Mary Cosby Making a Cameo

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: APEX / MEGA Mary Cosby makes a cameo in Angie Katsanevas' 'Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition' episode.

While Katsanevas was away, Cosby popped in to check on her pal's husband, Shawn Trujillo, and her daughter, Elektra, and how they were adjusting to having a new woman in the house. "It was a really special part of the show. Obviously, it brought fun and laughter," she says. "Mary was texting me while I was out there, but for her to see what was going on [at my house] and see where this woman [who I swapped lives with] is from, I think it sent Mary into orbit. She was thinking, 'Oh my gosh, is Angie okay?' It was great that she came. Electra told me she was happy to see her."

Article continues below advertisement

Staying True to Who She Is

Source: BRAVO Angie Katsanevas credits her father with her strong sense of self.

Despite dealing with the drama on the show and navigating the pressures of being in the spotlight, Katsanevas has stayed true to who she is. "My dad really kept us grounded. He was very humble and modest. His life was similar to what I lived in Idaho," she says. "We know who we are. We have a very strong sense of self. Faith, the Greek culture, community and having a big family really helped me have a strong identity. I'm easy to get to know in real life. I feel like it's finally translating on television."