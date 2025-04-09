BREAKING NEWS Anjelica Huston, 73, Reveals She's 'in the Clear' After Secret Cancer Battle: 'I Survived' Source: MEGA Anjelica Huston was secretly diagnosed with cancer in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Anjelica Huston shockingly battled cancer in secret — but is now alive and well to share her story. In a new interview published Wednesday, April 9, the Hollywood legend, 73, opened up for the first time about a "bout with cancer" she had following the release of her film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The famed actress has been cancer-free for four years.

Article continues below advertisement

"That was a very serious moment for me," Huston recalled. "I managed to survive it, and I'm proud of myself." "It's not something that came lightly. It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn't do, of places I shouldn't go,” she bravely shared. "One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things."

Article continues below advertisement

Fortunately, Huston is now "in the clear" in terms of her health. "I'm at the four-year mark, and that means so much to me. It's a fantastic thing. I'm very proud of myself, and I've been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful," Huston explained, detailing the simple way The Addams Family actress celebrated learning she was cancer-free four years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Anjelica Huston is the daughter of director John Huston and granddaughter of actor Walter Huston.

Article continues below advertisement

"[I] just walked in my garden and smelled the roses and thought how clever I was," Huston said. Elsewhere in her interview, Huston touched upon her reasoning behind deciding to come forward with her cancer diagnosis after six years of keeping it a secret.

Article continues below advertisement

"Sometimes you feel like you don't want to talk about it for the obvious reasons, but there's a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one's come through," Huston delared. Offering some words of wisdom after all she has been through, The Witches star expressed: "Life is tenuous and wonderful. It also gives you the idea that the world is big and you can somehow match up to it. That you're ready for whatever happens."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Anjelica Huston revealed her private cancer battle in an April 2025 interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Perhaps the most exciting part of Huston’s post-cancer journey? She’s still acting! The Oscar-winning actress is set to star as Lady Tressilian in Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero — BritBox’s three-part murder mystery limited series scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, April 16.

Article continues below advertisement

The A-list star has been surrounded by Hollywood her entire life. Born into celebrity royalty, Anjelica is the daughter of director John Huston and granddaughter of actor Walter Huston.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Pictured: Anjelica Huston in 2002.

Article continues below advertisement

John won two Oscars for Best Director and Best Screenplay in 1948 for The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, while his father won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in the same film. Meanwhile, John directed his daughter in the 1985 movie Prize’s Honor, which scored Anjelica an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.