Ann-Margret, 84, Recovering After Breaking Elbow in Home Accident
April 16 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Ann-Margret confirmed she recently broke her elbow during a fall at home.
The legendary actress, now 84, shared details of her injury in an interview with Parade. “I fell the other day and so now my right elbow is broken,” she stated, revealing her candid nature about the incident.
Despite the setback, Ann-Margret maintains an optimistic outlook.
“That’s OK. … I have fallen so many times. I don’t intend to, but I do! What can I say?” she remarked, showcasing her resilience.
Due to her injury, the actress had to cancel an autograph signing event. However, she remains confident in her recovery. When asked if she is feeling better, Ann-Margret replied affirmatively, saying, “Yes, I am. I sure am!”
This incident brings to mind a more severe accident from decades past. In 1972, Ann-Margret fell 22 feet from a stage while performing, an event that could have ended her illustrious career. Yet she has consistently demonstrated her strength and dedication to her craft.
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With a career spanning over six decades, Ann-Margret has become a household name, featuring in iconic films such as Bye Bye Birdie and Viva Las Vegas. Her accolades include five Golden Globe Awards and an Emmy for Law & Order: SVU, as well as multiple Oscar and Grammy nominations.
Beyond her film career, Ann-Margret also made significant contributions off-screen, notably entertaining American troops during the Vietnam War in the 1960s. Her adventurous spirit continues, as she rides her Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a passion that began in her childhood.
“It’s lavender, and it’s got white daisies all over it,” she described her motorcycle, emphasizing her love for speed. This deep-rooted connection to her past highlights Ann-Margret’s zest for life.