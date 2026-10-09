Ann Michael Maye Says She 'Looks Forward' to Date Nights With Husband Drake 'Every Week': 'A Time to Unplug'

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Ann Michael Maye knows quality time with her husband, Drake Maye, is important, which is why they always pencil in a date night. "He obviously has a busy day of football, and I'll have different things going on throughout the day. So that time when we have dinner is just a time completely unplugged for the two of us, to spend around the dinner table, share a good meal, recap and unwind from the day. That's really something I think we both look forward to. Having that routine is something that gets us through the weeks," the internet personality, 23, exclusively tells OK! while talking about partnering with Wayfair on their brand new Wayfair Delivers platform. "We do date night basically every week. We do it a couple of times a week — dinner at home," she continues. "We eat out maybe once or twice a week, but when the offseason comes around, I feel like we're way more go, go, go, doing things. But during the season, we try to be in a really good routine, having those home meals every night."

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Source: @ANNMICHAELHMAYE/INSTAGRAM The pair got married in 2025.

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Ann Michael, who married Drake, 24, in 2025, has been adjusting to their life in Massachusetts after the latter played college football for the North Carolina Tar Heels at the University of North Carolina "Obviously, the community here in New England has been great. They have really embraced both Drake and me, which has been really cool for us, moving away from our hometown and our family and all that stuff — and for myself, too, with all the other wives and girlfriends, that's been my biggest sense of community moving here, which has really made it feel like home. That's the best part," she shares.

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For Ann Michael, who has gained a following with her cooking and baking content, says it's been "surreal" to see her husband's dreams come true. "I've been with him since middle school, so I feel like I've gotten to see every step of his career unfold, and I think it's cool to watch him because he's just the same person through all of it and doesn't let any of this change him. That's the best part. He's my same husband, who, no matter what, when he comes home, whatever the day looks like, he's always just the best. But I think it's cool to watch his football career grow and be alongside him and support him through all of it," she gushes.

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Source: @ANNMICHAELHMAYE/INSTAGRAM The duo try to do date night once a week.

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Since Ann Michael's videos have taken off, she's gotten to experiment with different types of recipes and content, making her partnership with Wayfair a no-brainer thanks to the brand's excellent products. As part of the partnership, she posted her Game Day Menu with top picks for her hosting lineup this Football Season and beyond.

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"I think it's such a natural fit. Everyone from Wayfair is great, and their variety of products goes so well with hosting. Obviously, I'm always hosting, whether it's for game day or having people in town for games and weekends, or just the little moments throughout the week. I like hosting our friends over and things like that. So I think it's such a natural partnership, not just being in the kitchen, but also your house in general. I love everything about making a house a home and creating it to be yourself, and I think Wayfair is the perfect partner to do that. They have such a wide variety of products, and it's so convenient having it all in one place, where I can go shop for an extra piece of decor or a piece of furniture, but also all my kitchen hosting things for game day and all those sorts of things. So I think it's just a perfect, authentic partnership," she explains.

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Source: @ANNMICHAELHMAYE/INSTAGRAM Ann Michael Maye loves to host.

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Since Ann Michael loves to host — especially on game day — Wayfair's "adorable football serving platters" are "perfect" for her guests. "I think things like that are easier to switch up in your house rather than your couch. You're not getting a new couch for a different event. So I think being able to have different pieces, and when the holidays come around, all their different holiday options are just great. It's really nice to have so many options you can switch up and make it feel like a different event each time you host," she says.

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"I like to say I'm a little more of a casual host. I got that from my mom. Growing up, we always had people over at our house, but it wasn't so formal that it was intimidating. I try to be the same way because the more formal you make it, I feel like the less you want to do it, just because it is such a big event. But I definitely like to plan it out. I'll definitely be planning out the menu. That's a big thing. And then I think, for me, it's just making sure I always have a good stock of serving platters and different things of the sort, like cups, bowls, enough plates and utensils, and all the things. So if something last-minute hosting-wise does pop up, I'm already prepared. I don't have to shop for it. And then for bigger events, whether it's a holiday or Thanksgiving or a big game day where lots of people are coming, I can shop and get more specific things for that," she adds.

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Additionally, Drake will jump in to "help" when he can. "But I think that's where, with Wayfair too, and especially with Wayfair Delivers, it's really trusting the quality of the pieces. I think that's a big thing for Drake as well. Obviously, having these big guys who are all coming over, we want to make sure these things are quality pieces. If it's a piece of furniture, it's not going to break when my husband's linebacker comes to sit on it. Same with people carrying cups around, just making sure they're quality and functional and trusted by other people. I think that's what he cares about with hosting. So he helps out here and there, but he really just enjoys everything that I make," she says.

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Source: WAYFAIR The star is excited to partner with Wayfair.