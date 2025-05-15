Who Is Anna Camp's Girlfriend Jade Whipkey? Meet the L.A. Stylist

Whipkey is more than just Camp's partner — she's an established Los Angeles-based celebrity stylist. Her portfolio includes work with Keke Palmer, Coco Jones and Destiny Rogers, and she's played creative roles on projects like Lena Waithe's podcast studio.

Celebrating her work, Jade captioned a November 2024 Instagram post: “Legacy Talk w/ Lena Waithe. I was the art assist for season 1. Helping @mskimberlyv in her creative process to transform then Zen Den into a warm podcast studio. She is wicked talented and I’m blessed to have been a part of the execution.”

Calling Los Angeles home, Jade lets her creativity shine in a city that lives and breathes celebrity culture — as hinted at by her Instagram bio.