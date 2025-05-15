Who Is Anna Camp's Girlfriend Jade Whipkey? Meet the L.A. Stylist
Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp recently gave fans a glimpse into her relationship, softly unveiling her romance with stylist Jade Whipkey in a resurfaced TikTok video from February. "I was dating a girl and it was great," she said.
But who is Whipkey? OK! dives into the life and career of this sought-after stylist.
Jade Whipkey: Hollywood's Go-To Stylist
Whipkey is more than just Camp's partner — she's an established Los Angeles-based celebrity stylist. Her portfolio includes work with Keke Palmer, Coco Jones and Destiny Rogers, and she's played creative roles on projects like Lena Waithe's podcast studio.
Celebrating her work, Jade captioned a November 2024 Instagram post: “Legacy Talk w/ Lena Waithe. I was the art assist for season 1. Helping @mskimberlyv in her creative process to transform then Zen Den into a warm podcast studio. She is wicked talented and I’m blessed to have been a part of the execution.”
Calling Los Angeles home, Jade lets her creativity shine in a city that lives and breathes celebrity culture — as hinted at by her Instagram bio.
How They Started
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The pair reportedly crossed paths in Atlanta and were spotted together in a TikTok video by mrbig.usa where they bonded over dating disasters and conspiracy theories.
During the candid chat, Camp shared a past date where someone told her she was prettier in movies. Whipkey recalled a night out where her date insulted her repeatedly.
Camp also called Whipkey "babe" in the video, which further fueled dating rumors between the two.
"Well, I don't expect anything from a guy anymore because I like women, and it's great," Camp said, prompting a supportive gesture from Whipkey.
Love in the Air
By March 2025, Camp shared an Instagram post featuring Whipkey with the caption: "Happiness lately happening." Whipkey replied in the comments: "Big time happy."
In a romantic Instagram Story, she described Camp: "Her smile is a poem, her eyes are roses, her laugh is music for dancing."
Most recently, Camp posted a screenshot of Wolf Like Me on May 13, tagging Whipkey and adding rose emojis.
While neither has publicly labeled their relationship, the affection is clear.
Camp was previously married to Michael Mosley (2010–2013) and Pitch Perfect costar Skylar Astin (2016–2019).