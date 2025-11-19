or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > anna duggar
OK LogoNEWS

Anna Duggar Shows Off Platinum Blonde Hair in Rare Public Outing Amid Husband Josh's Prison Sentence on Child Pornography Charges

Photo of Josh Duggar
Source: Josh Duggar/Twitter

Anna Duggar looked unrecognizable on a rare outing after swapping her usual brunette locks for platinum blonde as her husband, Josh Duggar, serves prison time.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 19 2025, Published 2:57 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Anna Duggar is rocking a striking new look as her husband, Josh Duggar, serves 151 months behind bars on a child pornography conviction.

The mom-of-seven, 35, made a rare public appearance in a promotional photo for Hill Top Nutrition, shared to the San Mateo, Florida-based company’s Instagram account on Monday, November 17.

Article continues below advertisement

Anna Duggar Rocked Platinum Blonde Hair

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Anna Duggar showed off platinum blonde hair in new social media photos.
Source: @annaduggar/Instagram

Anna Duggar showed off platinum blonde hair in new social media photos.

“💕 Fueled by tea and sister love. Happy Monday, friends! 🤎,” the photo's caption read.

In the photo, Anna, who swapped her usual brunette locks for a platinum blonde shade, posed alongside three friends in a denim dress with ruffled sleeves, each holding a colorful iced beverage.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Reacted to Anna Duggar's Blonde Hair

Photo of Fans called Anna Duggar's look unrecognizable.
Source: @annaduggar/Instagram

Fans called Anna Duggar's look unrecognizable.

The photos quickly went viral, with many taking to social media to share their opinions.

“I barely recognized her, which was probably why she went blonde tbh,” one user wrote.

Meanwhile, another critic added, “Oh s---- i didnt recognize her for a second lol.”

“Oh being a felon’s wife is causing an unexpected glow up,” a third added.

MORE ON:
anna duggar

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Duggar Is Currently Behind Bars

Photo of Anna Duggar has relatively shielded away from the spotlight.
Source: MEGA

Anna Duggar has relatively shielded away from the spotlight.

Although it’s unclear if Anna is currently living in Florida, as she has largely stayed out of the public eye, the photos surfaced while her husband, 37, serves a 12.5-year sentence at Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Dallas.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum was arrested in 2021 for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. Anna has remained silent about her husband’s arrest. The couple, married in 2008, share seven children: Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Mercy.

Prosecuters Called for a 20-Year Sentence

Photo of Josh Duggar continues to maintain his innocence.
Source: MEGA

Josh Duggar continues to maintain his innocence.

Prosecutors originally asked for a 20-year sentence due to the TLC alum’s “prior sexual exploitation of multiple minors” and “the extraordinary efforts Duggar took to obtain and view child sexual abuse materials (CSAM), the nature of the CSAM he obtained and viewed and his efforts to conceal his criminal conduct,” but he was ultimately sentenced to 151 months after being found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Josh maintains his innocence and has attempted to appeal his sentence. The disgraced reality TV star was originally scheduled to be released on August 12, 2032. However, his sentence was extended into December due to various disciplinary actions, including possessing a cellphone.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.