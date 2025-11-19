Anna Duggar Shows Off Platinum Blonde Hair in Rare Public Outing Amid Husband Josh's Prison Sentence on Child Pornography Charges
Nov. 19 2025, Published 2:57 p.m. ET
Anna Duggar is rocking a striking new look as her husband, Josh Duggar, serves 151 months behind bars on a child pornography conviction.
The mom-of-seven, 35, made a rare public appearance in a promotional photo for Hill Top Nutrition, shared to the San Mateo, Florida-based company’s Instagram account on Monday, November 17.
Anna Duggar Rocked Platinum Blonde Hair
“💕 Fueled by tea and sister love. Happy Monday, friends! 🤎,” the photo's caption read.
In the photo, Anna, who swapped her usual brunette locks for a platinum blonde shade, posed alongside three friends in a denim dress with ruffled sleeves, each holding a colorful iced beverage.
Social Media Reacted to Anna Duggar's Blonde Hair
The photos quickly went viral, with many taking to social media to share their opinions.
“I barely recognized her, which was probably why she went blonde tbh,” one user wrote.
Meanwhile, another critic added, “Oh s---- i didnt recognize her for a second lol.”
“Oh being a felon’s wife is causing an unexpected glow up,” a third added.
- Anna Duggar 'Still Loves' Josh But Is Unsure About Their Future, She's 'Doing Everything She Possibly Can To Make Sense Of This Living Nightmare,' Source Spills
- Anna Duggar Is Trying To Create A Sense Of Normalcy For Her 7 Kids As Husband Josh Remains Behind Bars
- Carefree At The Courthouse! Josh Duggar Spotted Joking With Clerk During Sentencing Hearing
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Josh Duggar Is Currently Behind Bars
Although it’s unclear if Anna is currently living in Florida, as she has largely stayed out of the public eye, the photos surfaced while her husband, 37, serves a 12.5-year sentence at Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Dallas.
The 19 Kids and Counting alum was arrested in 2021 for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. Anna has remained silent about her husband’s arrest. The couple, married in 2008, share seven children: Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Mercy.
Prosecuters Called for a 20-Year Sentence
Prosecutors originally asked for a 20-year sentence due to the TLC alum’s “prior sexual exploitation of multiple minors” and “the extraordinary efforts Duggar took to obtain and view child sexual abuse materials (CSAM), the nature of the CSAM he obtained and viewed and his efforts to conceal his criminal conduct,” but he was ultimately sentenced to 151 months after being found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.
Josh maintains his innocence and has attempted to appeal his sentence. The disgraced reality TV star was originally scheduled to be released on August 12, 2032. However, his sentence was extended into December due to various disciplinary actions, including possessing a cellphone.