Anna Duggar Shows Off Platinum Blonde Hair in Rare Public Outing Amid Husband Josh's Prison Sentence on Child Pornography Charges

Article continues below advertisement

Anna Duggar is rocking a striking new look as her husband, Josh Duggar, serves 151 months behind bars on a child pornography conviction. The mom-of-seven, 35, made a rare public appearance in a promotional photo for Hill Top Nutrition, shared to the San Mateo, Florida-based company’s Instagram account on Monday, November 17.

Article continues below advertisement

Anna Duggar Rocked Platinum Blonde Hair

Source: @annaduggar/Instagram Anna Duggar showed off platinum blonde hair in new social media photos.

“💕 Fueled by tea and sister love. Happy Monday, friends! 🤎,” the photo's caption read. In the photo, Anna, who swapped her usual brunette locks for a platinum blonde shade, posed alongside three friends in a denim dress with ruffled sleeves, each holding a colorful iced beverage.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Reacted to Anna Duggar's Blonde Hair

Source: @annaduggar/Instagram Fans called Anna Duggar's look unrecognizable.

The photos quickly went viral, with many taking to social media to share their opinions. “I barely recognized her, which was probably why she went blonde tbh,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another critic added, “Oh s---- i didnt recognize her for a second lol.” “Oh being a felon’s wife is causing an unexpected glow up,” a third added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Duggar Is Currently Behind Bars

Source: MEGA Anna Duggar has relatively shielded away from the spotlight.

Although it’s unclear if Anna is currently living in Florida, as she has largely stayed out of the public eye, the photos surfaced while her husband, 37, serves a 12.5-year sentence at Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Dallas. The 19 Kids and Counting alum was arrested in 2021 for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. Anna has remained silent about her husband’s arrest. The couple, married in 2008, share seven children: Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Mercy.

Prosecuters Called for a 20-Year Sentence

Source: MEGA Josh Duggar continues to maintain his innocence.