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Anna Faris Says She Felt 'Sad' After Her Divorce From Chris Pratt

Photo of Anna Faris and Chris Pratt.
Source: MEGA

The actress opened up about her divorce.

June 18 2026, Published 5:32 p.m. ET

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Anna Faris opened up about her "sad" divorce with ex-husband Chris Pratt.

Speaking with Variety, Faris opened up about maintaining the public appearance that she was unaffected even as her eight-year marriage was falling apart behind the scenes.

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Anna Faris Shared Details About Her 'Sad' Separation From Chris Pratt

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Image of Anna Faris shared the public scrutiny that she faced after her divorce from Chris Pratt.
Source: MEGA

Anna Faris shared the public scrutiny that she faced after her divorce from Chris Pratt.

The Scary Movie 6 actress confessed that the public pressure was nothing she had prepared for, despite spending decades in Hollywood.

She said, "I was feeling sad. Sad. I do feel like I had enough gumption, enough of a core, and I have tried to be careful about how much Hollywood infiltrates, but now I’ve been on a spectrum of fame for 26 years, so I would be naïve to think that it hasn’t shaped who I am at this point. But, f---. The scrutiny."

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Anna Faris Never Talked About Marital Issues

image of Anna Faris previously talked about feeling 'stunted' in a lot of ways after her divorce.
Source: MEGA

Anna Faris previously talked about feeling 'stunted' in a lot of ways after her divorce.

Reflecting on the relationship during a 2021 episode of her podcast, "Anna Faris Is Unqualified," the actress revealed that she rarely discussed her marital struggles, even with her closest friends.

Faris said, "I think it stunted me in a lot of ways. One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people — even [those] who I was closest to — I’m sure things were more transparent with my relationship with [first ex-husband] Ben [Indra]."

Faris continued that she and Pratt, 46, "protected that imagery even within our close circles."

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Anna Faris Claimed Her Podcast Was Her Safe Space

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Source: @annafaris/Instagram

Anna Faris claimed she relied on her podcast and making connections with people to heal.

Faris, 49, told the outlet that her podcast became her safe space during those difficult times.

She said, "I’m lucky that at that time I had my podcast ['Unqualified']. That goes back to the talk radio."

"I wanted, like, four people to listen and to build my own secret community. I wanted an avenue outside of Hollywood as a way to connect with people," she added.

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Anna Faris Wished for Connection With Strangers When She Felt Lonely

Image of Anna Faris claimed the podcast helped her a lot during difficult times.
Source: MEGA

Anna Faris claimed the podcast helped her a lot during difficult times.

She also recounted an incident on a ski lift, explaining how her desire to connect with strangers helped ease her feelings of loneliness.

Faris said, "I used to do this thing on ski lifts where, if I was on a ski lift with a stranger, I’d say, 'Do you want to have a really intense ten-minute conversation with me? And you can answer any question you want to.'"

She added, "I didn’t disclose a lot on the podcast, but I always felt like I could if I needed to. The podcast helped me a lot during that time, and it made me think: I know I could be happy if I’m writing, because I’ve always loved that, and maybe that’s an avenue to make money. I was thinking of a version of retirement."

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image of The former flames share son Jack.
Source: MEGA

The former flames share son Jack.

Despite the rough divorce, both Faris and Pratt are co-parenting their child Jack.

Now, Faris is happily married to cinematographer Michael Barrett, while Pratt is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

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