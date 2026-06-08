Anna Faris Reveals Melania Trump Joke Scrapped From 'Scary Movie 6' After She Pushed for Her Character to Be a 'Classic MAGA Rabbit Hole'
June 8 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET
Anna Faris confessed she wanted her Scary Movie 6 character Cindy Campbell to become part of the MAGA movement.
"I was always pushing for Cindy to be classic MAGA rabbit hole," Faris, 49, told a news outlet in a video published on Sunday, June 7. "The kind of person that you saw outside of the Walmart during quarantine, that was raising some kind of crazy a-- fuss."
Anna Faris Wanted 'Scary Movie' Character to Be 'Classic MAGA'
After debuting as fan-favorite Cindy in 2000's Scary Movie, Faris returned for the franchise's next three installments — however, she skipped the fifth before resuming the gig in this year's iteration.
The House Bunny star also revealed a joke she made about Melania Trump was cut from Scary Movie 6, which hit theaters on June 5.
Anna Faris Revealed Melania Trump Joke That Was Axed From 'Scary Movie 6'
"There was a moment where I’m getting just wasted, just so drunk — I’m in my truck, of course, and I look into the rearview mirror and I say, 'Be best, Cindy Campbell. Be best,'" she explained. "That didn’t make it, but I liked my little winking there."
Faris was seemingly referencing the FLOTUS' "Be Best" campaign, which was launched in 2018 as an initiative to combat cyberbullying.
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Anna Faris Was 'Liberated' During 'Scary Movie 6'
The campaign drew major criticism, considering her husband Donald Trump's history of online attacks.
"You know, what are you gonna do? You gonna be mad at Cindy?" the Overboard actress joked. "I'm in a movie that is truly the most offensive movie ever made, and I’m the lead of it. And I participate in offensive ideas. I think I can kind of do anything. It liberated me."
Anna Faris' Role Almost Went to Another Actress
Anna almost didn't star in the Scary Movie franchise, as writer, producer and star Marlon Wayans revealed the role nearly went to Melissa Joan Hart.
"She was supposed to play Anna’s part," Marlon, 53, confessed in an interview published on June 3.
In the end, Marlon explained that his brother, Keenen Ivory Wayans, was more impressed with Anna's audition and pushed for her to get the role.
The White Chicks actor continued, "So you took Melissa Joan Hart’s job! Good job, Anna. Way to go. Taking food out of another white lady’s mouth," joking that the casting reversal demonstrated "white on white crime."