Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s Son Jack, 13, Makes Rare Appearance at 'Scary Movie 6' Premiere

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It was a family affair for Anna Faris at the Los Angeles premiere of Scary Movie 6 on Tuesday, June 3. The actress, 49, was joined by son Jack, 13, whose dad is her ex-husband Chris Pratt, whom she was married to from 2009-2018. She wore a slick black cutout gown while he was dapper in a dark suit with white sneakers. He topped off his look with adorable glasses, looking ever-so-tween. Also in their crew was husband Michael Barrett, whom she wed in 2021, plus his children Dashiell and Margot.

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Jack Pratt Hung Out With Dad Chris Pratt Recently

Source: MEGA Anna Faris and ex-husband Chris Pratt are on good terms now despite past scandal.

Faris co-parents the teen with Pratt. The exes were seen hugging and happily chatting at Thanksgiving when Pratt took Jack to feed the homeless. They also appeared at Jack’s sixth-grade graduation last summer.

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Chris Pratt Faced Backlash for 'Healthy' Child Comment

Source: AFF-USA.com/MEGA Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt co-parent Jack Pratt with Anna Faris.

Pratt is also dad to Lyla, 5, Eloise, 4, and Ford, 1, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 36, whom he wed in 2019. In 2021, Pratt praised Schwarzenegger for giving him a “gorgeous, healthy" child. Many took issue with it, considering Jack faced health issues. He called the backlash "f----- up" in an interview with Men’s Health in 2022 and admitted he “cried about it.” “That is f----- up,” Pratt said. “My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s 9. And it’s etched in digital stone. It really f------ bothered me, dude. I cried about it.”

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Anna Faris Hopes to Raise Son Jack With a 'Good Foundation'

Source: MEGA Anna Faris said her son, Jack, 'trusts' her.

Now, Jack can rely on his parents to show him the way. “Whenever my son — and he’s only done this a handful of times — but when he asks me for advice, or he reveals to me that he trusts me, I get sort of a flood of emotional gratitude and confirmation that I guess I'm doing something right,” she told E! News in 2025. She continued, “I think as parents, we're always questioning, you know, ‘What are we doing? Are we giving good guidance? Are we raising kids with a good foundation?’ Those indicators make me feel like, ‘Okay, I'm on the right path here.’ And I'm really proud of him.”

Anna Faris Guided Her Son Jack Down 'the Right Path'

Source: MEGA Anna Faris relied on Jack Pratt during the Los Angeles wildfires.