Anna Wintour Shockingly Steps Down as Editor-in-Chief of 'Vogue' After 37 Years at the Helm

Wintour joined the magazine as its Creative Director in 1983 before becoming the editor-in-chief of British Vogue from 1985 to 1987. She rejoined American Vogue in 1988, launching her debut issue on newsstands in November of that year. Her controversial first cover featured Michaela Bercu wearing a Christian Lacroix sweater and $50 Guess jeans.

"It was so unlike the studied and elegant close-ups that were typical of Vogue’s covers back then, with tons of makeup and major jewelry. This one broke all the rules," Wintour told Vogue in 2012. "Afterwards, in the way that these things can happen, people applied all sorts of interpretations: It was about mixing high and low, Michaela was pregnant, it was a religious statement. But none of these things was true. I had just looked at that picture and sensed the winds of change. And you can’t ask for more from a cover image than that."

She continued to push the envelope with conversation-starter covers, including former first lady Michelle Obama in 2009, newlyweds Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 2014, Simone Biles in 2020 and Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement in 2022.