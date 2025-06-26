Anna Wintour Shockingly Steps Down as Editor-in-Chief of 'Vogue' After 37 Years at the Helm
It's the end of an era.
Anna Wintour, 75, has stepped down from her role as the editor-in-chief of Vogue after 37 years leading the fashion publication.
Who Will Take Anna Wintour's Place?
The longtime editor announced the news in a staff meeting the morning of Wednesday, June 25. The magazine will begin a rapid search for a new head of editorial content.
Wintour will continue to serve as Condé Nast’s Global Chief Content Officer and Global Editorial Director at Vogue. She oversees every global brand, including Wired, Vanity Fair, GQ, AD, Condé Nast Traveler, Glamour, Bon Appetit, Tatler, World of Interiors and Allure, except The New Yorker, led by David Remnick.
When Did Anna Wintour Join 'Vogue?'
Wintour joined the magazine as its Creative Director in 1983 before becoming the editor-in-chief of British Vogue from 1985 to 1987. She rejoined American Vogue in 1988, launching her debut issue on newsstands in November of that year. Her controversial first cover featured Michaela Bercu wearing a Christian Lacroix sweater and $50 Guess jeans.
"It was so unlike the studied and elegant close-ups that were typical of Vogue’s covers back then, with tons of makeup and major jewelry. This one broke all the rules," Wintour told Vogue in 2012. "Afterwards, in the way that these things can happen, people applied all sorts of interpretations: It was about mixing high and low, Michaela was pregnant, it was a religious statement. But none of these things was true. I had just looked at that picture and sensed the winds of change. And you can’t ask for more from a cover image than that."
She continued to push the envelope with conversation-starter covers, including former first lady Michelle Obama in 2009, newlyweds Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 2014, Simone Biles in 2020 and Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement in 2022.
- Anna Wintour's Fashion Faux Pas! Editor Walks Met Gala 2025 Blue Carpet With a Lipstick Stain on Her Dress: Photo
- Anna Wintour Shares A Rare Smile Before Harry Styles Concert In Her Trademark Dark Sunglasses, Paired With A Brown Leather Coat & Patterned Dress — Get The Look
- Naomi Campbell Faces Met Gala Exodus After Feud With Vogue's Anna Wintour
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Beyond the pages of the magazine, she has been co-chairing the Met Gala since 1995 and leading the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund since 2004.
Her signature blonde bob with bangs and large sunglasses (often worn indoors) have become a fixture in pop culture as well.
In February, Wintour was awarded a Companion of Honor at Buckingham Palace and told King Charles she had no plans to stop working.
Wintour's departure comes amid extensive layoffs at Condé Nast that have taken place over the past couple of years. In November 2023, the media company made headlines when it laid off 300 employees, approximately five percent of its staff. Exactly one year later, they let go of more high-level executives, although the exact number was never revealed.