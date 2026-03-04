'Dallas' Actress Annabel Schofield Said She Wasn't 'Out of the Woods' in Heartbreaking Final Post Before Tragic Death at 62

Article continues below advertisement

Annabel Schofield shared a sobering update about her health just weeks before her death. The Dallas actress spoke candidly about her ongoing cancer battle in what would become her final Instagram post on January 20, addressing her "dear friends and followers" with an update following a recent surgery.

Heartbreaking Final Post

"It was very exciting to finally get this done but I'm not out of the woods yet. I'm very wobbly and now waiting to find out if I need more chemo or radiation," Schofield wrote alongside a close-up selfie. The model-turned-actress admitted the long fight had taken a toll as she awaited further test results. "I swear it never seems to end. Hopefully this week's MRI will reveal a nice clear image," she added.

In the same post, Schofield directed supporters to a GoFundMe link in her bio, explaining she was still in need of financial help while unable to work. "I'm really tired of asking for help but I have no choice until I can get back to work. Much love to everyone that has helped so far. Everything is appreciated," she wrote. That same day, Schofield shared more details about her condition on the fundraising page. At the time, the campaign had raised $34,898 toward its $40,000 goal.

Surgery Update

In the update, the actress explained that doctors discovered a "large mass in [her] nasal cavity," which ultimately required emergency surgery after her ear, nose and throat specialist noticed it had grown significantly. According to Schofield, the mass had increased by 5 centimeters, prompting her doctor to send her to the hospital the next day for what she described as "emergency surgery," a situation that left her "terrified." After the procedure, she said she woke up in the ICU with a "very bloody stuffy nose." She was discharged the following day and sent home with "only Motrin and Tylenol to manage pain." A friend stayed with her for several days while she recovered, something Schofield said "was wonderful." However, she admitted that once she was on her own again, she still felt "pretty wobbly and weak."

Cancer and Death

