'Dallas' Actress Annabel Schofield Said She Wasn't 'Out of the Woods' in Heartbreaking Final Post Before Tragic Death at 62

image of Annabel Schofield
Source: @cherryalignment/Instagram

Annabel Schofield shared a heartbreaking cancer update weeks before her death at 62 in an emotional final post.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 4 2026, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Annabel Schofield shared a sobering update about her health just weeks before her death.

The Dallas actress spoke candidly about her ongoing cancer battle in what would become her final Instagram post on January 20, addressing her "dear friends and followers" with an update following a recent surgery.

Heartbreaking Final Post

image of Annabel Schofield shared a candid update about her health weeks before her passing.
Source: @cherryalignment/Instagram

Annabel Schofield shared a candid update about her health weeks before her passing.

"It was very exciting to finally get this done but I'm not out of the woods yet. I'm very wobbly and now waiting to find out if I need more chemo or radiation," Schofield wrote alongside a close-up selfie.

The model-turned-actress admitted the long fight had taken a toll as she awaited further test results.

"I swear it never seems to end. Hopefully this week's MRI will reveal a nice clear image," she added.

GoFundMe

image of The 'Dallas' actress opened up about her ongoing cancer battle in a heartfelt final post.
Source: @cherryalignment/Instagram

The 'Dallas' actress opened up about her ongoing cancer battle in a heartfelt final post.

In the same post, Schofield directed supporters to a GoFundMe link in her bio, explaining she was still in need of financial help while unable to work.

"I'm really tired of asking for help but I have no choice until I can get back to work. Much love to everyone that has helped so far. Everything is appreciated," she wrote.

That same day, Schofield shared more details about her condition on the fundraising page. At the time, the campaign had raised $34,898 toward its $40,000 goal.

Surgery Update

image of Schofield revealed she was still waiting to learn if she would need more treatment.
Source: @cherryalignment/Instagram

Schofield revealed she was still waiting to learn if she would need more treatment.

In the update, the actress explained that doctors discovered a "large mass in [her] nasal cavity," which ultimately required emergency surgery after her ear, nose and throat specialist noticed it had grown significantly.

According to Schofield, the mass had increased by 5 centimeters, prompting her doctor to send her to the hospital the next day for what she described as "emergency surgery," a situation that left her "terrified."

After the procedure, she said she woke up in the ICU with a "very bloody stuffy nose." She was discharged the following day and sent home with "only Motrin and Tylenol to manage pain."

A friend stayed with her for several days while she recovered, something Schofield said "was wonderful." However, she admitted that once she was on her own again, she still felt "pretty wobbly and weak."

Cancer and Death

image of The actress documented her difficult recovery following emergency surgery.
Source: @cherryalignment/Instagram

The actress documented her difficult recovery following emergency surgery.

Despite the difficult recovery, the actress remained hopeful as she prepared for another scan to determine whether the cancer had been fully removed.

She shared that she was optimistic she had "finally passed the last hurdle and can soon return to normal, fruitful life."

On February 28, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Schofield had died in Los Angeles. She was 62.

The actress had been battling cancer for three years before the disease ultimately spread to her brain.

