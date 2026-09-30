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Anne Hathaway Says Doctor Told Her She Couldn't Do 'Hot Ones' Due to Pregnancy Risk

Anne Hathaway said her doctor told her she couldn't do Hot Ones because of the risk of early labor
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway said her doctor told her she couldn't do Hot Ones because of the risk of early labor.

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Sept. 30 2026, Published 10:16 a.m. ET

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Anne Hathaway has a packed promo schedule for her fifth film this year, but one stop she wanted to make is off the table for now.

The 43-year-old actress stars in Verity and opened up about the change of plans on the "Talk of the Townsends" podcast. Her goal was to take on the famous Hot Ones hot-wing gauntlet as herself while promoting the movie. Then her doctor weighed in.

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Why Hot Ones Was a Natural Fit

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Hathaway stars as author Verity Crawford in 'Verity.'
Source: MEGA

Hathaway stars as author Verity Crawford in 'Verity.'

In Verity, Hathaway's character, a bestselling author, goes on Hot Ones during her own press tour. Hathaway said that while filming the scene, she ate the first three wings for real before switching to dummy wings.

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A Spicy Plan Gets Put on Ice

Hathaway hasn't taken on the 'Hot Ones' gauntlet yet, but she said it may happen 'maybe next year.'
Source: MEGA

Hathaway hasn't taken on the 'Hot Ones' gauntlet yet, but she said it may happen 'maybe next year.'

Since she had already done the show on screen, she felt a real appearance would be a logical way to promote the film. Her doctor, however, advised against it because of the possibility of early labor, Hathaway explained on the podcast. As of now, she hasn't attempted the challenge. She said, "maybe next year."

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Pregnancy News and Family Life

Hathaway first shared her pregnancy news in June and is already parent to two sons with Adam Schulman
Source: MEGA

Hathaway first shared her pregnancy news in June and is already parent to two sons with Adam Schulman

Hathaway first shared that she was expecting in June. She and husband Adam Shulman are welcoming their child together, joining sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. The news came during a busy stretch for the actress, who has been juggling multiple film releases and the press tours that come with them.

What to Know About 'Verity'

Anne Hathaway is also a producer on 'Verity.'
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway is also a producer on 'Verity.'

Verity opens in theaters Friday, October 2, according to Amazon MGM Studios, which describes the film as a psychological thriller adapted from Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel. Hathaway plays renowned author Verity Crawford, while Dakota Johnson stars as Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who relocates to the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for her. Josh Hartnett plays Verity's husband, Jeremy. After Lowen finds what appear to be Verity's chilling autobiographical notes, she struggles to separate fiction from reality, according to the studio.

Michael Showalter directs from a screenplay by Nick Antosca. The film also stars Ismael Cruz Cordova and Brady Wagner. Hathaway is also listed as a producer on the film. .

Variety reports that Hoover self-published the novel in 2018 before Grand Central Publishing acquired it in 2021, and that it sold more than one million copies in 2023 alone.

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