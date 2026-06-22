Anne Hathaway Was 'Quietly Pregnant' Throughout 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Press Tour, Insider Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Anne Hathaway walked several red carpets in Mexico City, Tokyo, New York City, Shanghai, Seoul and London, promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2 while doing interviews, and she also attended the Met Gala — all while being pregnant. The DWP2 actress announced her third pregnancy on Instagram on June 19, wearing a flowy white outfit as she held her hands in front of her. She dropped her hands to reveal her baby bump and gleefully looked at the camera, hugged her little bump and ran out of the frame with the song 'Baby I'm Yours' by Barbara Lewis, playing over the video.

Article continues below advertisement

Anne Hathaway's 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Press Looks Were Strategic to Hide Pregnancy

Source: MEGA Sources said Anne Hathaway's work ethic is 'unbelievable.'

A source told People, "She did her entire The Devil Wears Prada 2 tour around the world quietly pregnant. Her work ethic is unbelievable. She's a superhero. She's having the year of her career and now a baby. It's pretty incredible." Many of Hathaway's outfits throughout the movie's press tour included flowy fabrics and strategic tailoring —like the cherry-red Louis Vuitton gown at the NYC premiere, Valentino “Specula Mundi” Haute Couture collection at the Tokyo premiere and the red leather set from the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2026 collection at the Seoul premiere. Towards the end of the tour, the Princess Diaries 3 star wore more loose and relaxed fits — the black-and-white striped gown from Louis Vuitton and Armani Privé Fall 2024 velvet coat dress at the London premieres and an archive pulled from the movie set itself, the green coat.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @annehathaway/Instagram Anne Hathaway revealed her third pregnancy on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Users Received Hope After Anne Hathaway Revealed Pregnancy

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Social media users loved that Anne Hathaway got pregnant at 43.

Social media users on X weighed in on the news and it gave many users hope that there is no age barrier to becoming pregnant, as Hathaway expects her third child at 43. A user wrote on X, "Anne Hathaway is 43 btw. I told you a million times: the wall has NEVER been more IRRELEVANT. The fertility panic industry wants women to believe time is the main variable." While another user quipped, "Unfortunately, revisiting their press tour knowing Emily [Blunt] knew she was pregnant is doing unspeakable things to my brain."

Anne Hathaway Deemed Herself Lucky For Her Tight Schedule

Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway has six more projects coming this year.