Anne Hathaway Raves About Tom Cruise's New 'Brilliant' Movie 'Digger' Despite Bad Reviews: 'It's Smart and Trippy'
Oct. 8 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
Tom Cruise's latest movie, Digger, might be struggling at the box office, but Anne Hathaway just gave it a five-star rating.
"I loved this brilliant movie. It’s smart and trippy and aggressive and funny and ambitious," she wrote in her first-ever Letterboxd review.
'Digger' Is a 10/10 for Hathaway
"It’s worth making the time to see and decide for yourself what you make of it. For me?10/10," the actress continued in her review, encouraging people to actually watch the movie and decide what they think for themselves.
The actress' latest movie, Verity, also opened against Digger and has performed considerably better commercially.
Hathaway's reaction is gaining attention as the movie has generated mixed reviews and a disappointing theatrical opening.
'Digger' Has Struggled Despite Hathaway's Praise
Hathaway's praise for Digger comes amid a rocky start for the film. According to Variety, the movie earned just $8 million at the North American box office during its opening weekend and approximately $20 million worldwide, falling short of expectations.
The film has also received mixed reviews from critics. Rotten Tomatoes currently gives Digger a 52 percent critics' score, reflecting a divided response to Iñárritu's unconventional approach.
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What Is 'Digger' About?
Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, Digger is a dark climate satire starring Cruise, 64, as Digger Rockwell, a powerful oil tycoon whose actions help set off an environmental catastrophe.
The film blends dark comedy with themes of climate disaster, political power and the consequences of unchecked decisions. Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons and John Goodman are among the film's supporting cast.
Hathaway Isn't the Only Star Defending 'Digger'
Hathaway isn't the only big Hollywood name backing Cruise's Digger despite criticism. Guillermo del Toro took to his official X account and praised the movie, calling it "daring, bold and cinematically complex."
Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick costar Glen Powell is also among those who attended the premiere and called the movie a "visionary spectacle," adding that he believes it will "stand the test of time."
Despite the less-than-stellar reviews, Cruise is happy to still be in the industry. "When I am making [movies], I’m not going, ‘Opening weekend!’" he said during his interview on the "On Film With Kevin McCarthy" podcast.