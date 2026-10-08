or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Tom Crusie
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Anne Hathaway Raves About Tom Cruise's New 'Brilliant' Movie 'Digger' Despite Bad Reviews: 'It's Smart and Trippy'

Split images of Anne Hathaway and Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway praised Tom Cruise's 'Digger.'

Oct. 8 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tom Cruise's latest movie, Digger, might be struggling at the box office, but Anne Hathaway just gave it a five-star rating.

"I loved this brilliant movie. It’s smart and trippy and aggressive and funny and ambitious," she wrote in her first-ever Letterboxd review.

Article continues below advertisement

'Digger' Is a 10/10 for Hathaway

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Anne Hathaway
Source: MEGA

Hathaway said the actor's movie is 'smart and trippy.'

"It’s worth making the time to see and decide for yourself what you make of it. For me?10/10," the actress continued in her review, encouraging people to actually watch the movie and decide what they think for themselves.

The actress' latest movie, Verity, also opened against Digger and has performed considerably better commercially.

Hathaway's reaction is gaining attention as the movie has generated mixed reviews and a disappointing theatrical opening.

Article continues below advertisement

'Digger' Has Struggled Despite Hathaway's Praise

Image of Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

Cruise's movie earned $8 million at the box office.

Hathaway's praise for Digger comes amid a rocky start for the film. According to Variety, the movie earned just $8 million at the North American box office during its opening weekend and approximately $20 million worldwide, falling short of expectations.

The film has also received mixed reviews from critics. Rotten Tomatoes currently gives Digger a 52 percent critics' score, reflecting a divided response to Iñárritu's unconventional approach.

MORE ON:
Tom Crusie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What Is 'Digger' About?

Image of Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

Cruise collaborated with Alejandro González Iñárritu for his new movie.

Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, Digger is a dark climate satire starring Cruise, 64, as Digger Rockwell, a powerful oil tycoon whose actions help set off an environmental catastrophe.

The film blends dark comedy with themes of climate disaster, political power and the consequences of unchecked decisions. Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons and John Goodman are among the film's supporting cast.

Hathaway Isn't the Only Star Defending 'Digger'

Images of Guillermo del Toro, Tom Cruise and Glen Powell
Source: MEGA

Cruise's movie received positive reviews from famous Hollywood figures.

Hathaway isn't the only big Hollywood name backing Cruise's Digger despite criticism. Guillermo del Toro took to his official X account and praised the movie, calling it "daring, bold and cinematically complex."

Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick costar Glen Powell is also among those who attended the premiere and called the movie a "visionary spectacle," adding that he believes it will "stand the test of time."

Despite the less-than-stellar reviews, Cruise is happy to still be in the industry. "When I am making [movies], I’m not going, ‘Opening weekend!’" he said during his interview on the "On Film With Kevin McCarthy" podcast.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.