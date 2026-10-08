Anne Hathaway Raves About Tom Cruise's New 'Brilliant' Movie 'Digger' Despite Bad Reviews: 'It's Smart and Trippy'

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Cruise's latest movie, Digger, might be struggling at the box office, but Anne Hathaway just gave it a five-star rating. "I loved this brilliant movie. It’s smart and trippy and aggressive and funny and ambitious," she wrote in her first-ever Letterboxd review.

Article continues below advertisement

'Digger' Is a 10/10 for Hathaway

Source: MEGA Hathaway said the actor's movie is 'smart and trippy.'

"It’s worth making the time to see and decide for yourself what you make of it. For me?10/10," the actress continued in her review, encouraging people to actually watch the movie and decide what they think for themselves. The actress' latest movie, Verity, also opened against Digger and has performed considerably better commercially. Hathaway's reaction is gaining attention as the movie has generated mixed reviews and a disappointing theatrical opening.

Article continues below advertisement

'Digger' Has Struggled Despite Hathaway's Praise

Source: MEGA Cruise's movie earned $8 million at the box office.

Hathaway's praise for Digger comes amid a rocky start for the film. According to Variety, the movie earned just $8 million at the North American box office during its opening weekend and approximately $20 million worldwide, falling short of expectations. The film has also received mixed reviews from critics. Rotten Tomatoes currently gives Digger a 52 percent critics' score, reflecting a divided response to Iñárritu's unconventional approach.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What Is 'Digger' About?

Source: MEGA Cruise collaborated with Alejandro González Iñárritu for his new movie.

Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, Digger is a dark climate satire starring Cruise, 64, as Digger Rockwell, a powerful oil tycoon whose actions help set off an environmental catastrophe. The film blends dark comedy with themes of climate disaster, political power and the consequences of unchecked decisions. Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons and John Goodman are among the film's supporting cast.

Hathaway Isn't the Only Star Defending 'Digger'

Source: MEGA Cruise's movie received positive reviews from famous Hollywood figures.