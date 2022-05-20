Logo
How To Recreate Anne Hathaway's Iconic Cannes Film Festival Looks — Shop Now

Source: Getty Images
May. 20 2022, Published 6:47 p.m. ET

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

First time's the charm! While attending her first ever Cannes Film Festival this week, actress Anne Hathaway took the south of France by storm, sporting several instantly-iconic looks while promoting her new film Armageddon Time.

From sleek silhouettes to retro-inspired looks, here are three ways to incorporate Hathaway's Cannes fashion into your everyday wardrobe.

  1. Regal & Minimal
  2. Stun With Sapphire
  3. Keepin' It Retro

Regal & Minimal

Source: @giorgioarmani/Instagram

When Hathaway first stepped out in a stunning white, sequined column set, her regalness instantly lit the red carpet aglow, with fans even comparing her to her Princess Diaries character Mia Thermopolis in several tweets referring to her as the Queen of Genovia. Though the majority of us may not be able to get our hands on custom Giorgio Armani Privé, you can still channel Hathaway's timeless glamour by rocking a minimalist dress with a straight silhouette for a fresh, crisp look.

gown
Source: Khaite

Khaite's Alix Dress retails for $1,280 at khatie.com.

Stun With Sapphire

Source: @bulgari/Instagram

Even with all the sparkles on her gown, Hathaway, who is a Bulgari brand ambassador, took her red-carpet glam to the next level adding a pop of color to her monochrome outfit by sporting a stunning sapphire necklace. To recreate this stunning look, try pairing a monochrome white outfit with rich, blue jewels for a summery, seaside-inspired look fit for a movie star.

sapphhire
Source: Blue Nile

Blue Nile's Sky Blue Topaz, London Blue Topaz and White Sapphire Tower Pendant retails for $350 at bluenile.com.

Keepin' It Retro

Source: @enfntsterribles/Instagram

Craving something a little more casual? Hathaway's got you covered. Try taking after the star's recent '60s inspired photo call look and sport a pair of bold, vintage inspired sunglasses this summer. You can never go wrong with the classics!

sunnies
Source: Zero UV

ZeroUV's Vintage Indie Round Circle Cat Eye Sunglasses retail for $10.95 at zerouv.com.

