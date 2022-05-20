How To Recreate Anne Hathaway's Iconic Cannes Film Festival Looks — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

First time's the charm! While attending her first ever Cannes Film Festival this week, actress Anne Hathaway took the south of France by storm, sporting several instantly-iconic looks while promoting her new film Armageddon Time.

From sleek silhouettes to retro-inspired looks, here are three ways to incorporate Hathaway's Cannes fashion into your everyday wardrobe.