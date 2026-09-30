Anne Hathaway Reveals What Motherhood Has Taught Her as She Awaits Baby No. 3: 'Amazing Journey'

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Anne Hathaway opened up about one of the most important lessons she's learned as a mother. The star answered questions on the red carpet at the Verity premiere in New York City in late September — as she awaits her third baby's arrival.

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What Anne Hathaway Has Learned About Motherhood

Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA Anne Hathaway opened up about being a mom.

"The biggest, I mean, no, no, not the biggest, but, like, one of the things that's such an amazing thing to realize is you can do so many things while completely exhausted," Hathaway told Extra, speaking to a reporter who is also pregnant. "And I'm not advocating for, like, motherhood only being that and only being exhaustion, but it's just such an amazing journey where you discover what you're made of, you know? Cause it's not just like depleting yourself in the, in the name of something else. You actually get fed at the same time with so much joy and so much love. And so you do find yourself expanding. You find your patience expanding. You find your grace expanding for yourself, for others, and there's just, there, there's no way it hasn't impacted and improved my life."

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Anne Hathaway Loves the Culture of Openness Among Parents Today

Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA Anne Hathaway loves that parents are open about their experiences now.

The actress further spoke on what's better about becoming a parent nowadays as opposed to when she welcomed her first child in 2016. "There's so much more conversation about the experience of it," she said. "And so, I just — it was always great before, it wasn't bad before, but now I don't know, there's just an openness between women." She continued, "I was just talking to a man the other day, and he and his partner are doing great in their pregnancy. It's been a journey for them. And he was so knowledgeable about what it entailed, so I just feel like maybe we're feeling a cultural shift where there's more awareness, there's less 'this is the stuff that happens behind closed doors,' maybe just more, 'This is something we can connect over as a human experience.'"

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Anne Hathaway's Growing Family

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Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway has two sons with Adam Shulman.

Hathaway shares two children already with her husband Adam Shulman: Jonathan, born in 2016, and Jack, born in 2019. The star, who announced her third pregnancy in June of this year, has been doing press over the last few months.

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Source: AMAZON MGM STUDIOS/YOUTUBE

Anne Hathaway's Career Has Definitely Not Slowed Down Amid Pregnancy

Source: IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA Anne Hathaway has had her busiest year yet.