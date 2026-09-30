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Anne Hathaway Reveals What Motherhood Has Taught Her as She Awaits Baby No. 3: 'Amazing Journey'

Photo of Anne Hathaway.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Anne Hathaway revealed lessons from motherhood in a new interview.

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Sept. 30 2026, Updated 12:30 p.m. ET

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Anne Hathaway opened up about one of the most important lessons she's learned as a mother.

The star answered questions on the red carpet at the Verity premiere in New York City in late September — as she awaits her third baby's arrival.

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What Anne Hathaway Has Learned About Motherhood

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image of Anne Hathaway opened up about being a mom.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Anne Hathaway opened up about being a mom.

"The biggest, I mean, no, no, not the biggest, but, like, one of the things that's such an amazing thing to realize is you can do so many things while completely exhausted," Hathaway told Extra, speaking to a reporter who is also pregnant.

"And I'm not advocating for, like, motherhood only being that and only being exhaustion, but it's just such an amazing journey where you discover what you're made of, you know? Cause it's not just like depleting yourself in the, in the name of something else. You actually get fed at the same time with so much joy and so much love. And so you do find yourself expanding. You find your patience expanding. You find your grace expanding for yourself, for others, and there's just, there, there's no way it hasn't impacted and improved my life."

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Anne Hathaway Loves the Culture of Openness Among Parents Today

Photo of Anne Hathaway loves that parents are open about their experiences now.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Anne Hathaway loves that parents are open about their experiences now.

The actress further spoke on what's better about becoming a parent nowadays as opposed to when she welcomed her first child in 2016.

"There's so much more conversation about the experience of it," she said. "And so, I just — it was always great before, it wasn't bad before, but now I don't know, there's just an openness between women."

She continued, "I was just talking to a man the other day, and he and his partner are doing great in their pregnancy. It's been a journey for them. And he was so knowledgeable about what it entailed, so I just feel like maybe we're feeling a cultural shift where there's more awareness, there's less 'this is the stuff that happens behind closed doors,' maybe just more, 'This is something we can connect over as a human experience.'"

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Anne Hathaway's Growing Family

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Photo of Anne Hathaway has two sons with Adam Shulman.
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway has two sons with Adam Shulman.

Hathaway shares two children already with her husband Adam Shulman: Jonathan, born in 2016, and Jack, born in 2019.

The star, who announced her third pregnancy in June of this year, has been doing press over the last few months.

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Anne Hathaway's Career Has Definitely Not Slowed Down Amid Pregnancy

Photo of Anne Hathaway has had her busiest year yet.
Source: IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA

Anne Hathaway has had her busiest year yet.

The Extra reporter pointed out that Hathaway is an example of not letting pregnancy and motherhood impact negatively on their careers.

While some might have expected the actress to scale back her public appearances and workload during this period, she has instead had one of the busiest years of her career.

In 2026 alone, Hathaway has starred in five films: Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street and Verity. Plus, she has five projects in various stages of production, per IMDb.

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