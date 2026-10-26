Annie Knight Says She and Husband Henry Brayshaw 'Definitely Want Kids' in the Next Few Years Nearly 1 Month After Their Wedding
Oct. 26 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET
Annie Knight is looking ahead to motherhood with husband Henry Brayshaw, but the newlyweds have a few professional goals they want to pursue before expanding their young family.
"We want kids, but it is probably like a 2028 type thing!" the Australian native said in an interview.
Knight Is Pursuing New Business Opportunities Before Motherhood
Knight has several projects in the works, including a new business venture.
"I have got some big work opportunities next year, and there are a few things we want to achieve work-wise before we bring kids into the mix," explained the 29-year-old.
"I am starting a business, I have got a lot of opportunities. I think if I had a kid now it would be a little bit crazy! We definitely want kids, but will wait," she added.
Knight Could Walk Away From Adult Content
The top Only---- creator also discussed whether she would continue making adult content after becoming a mother.
"It really depends where I am at by the time I actually have kids. If my income has been diversified and I have other opportunities, I would potentially give up my adult career," she revealed.
Knight also spoke candidly about the demands of her work and how it could affect her ability to balance her career with raising a child.
"It is a lot of work, despite what people think. It's physically, mentally and emotionally demanding! If I have a kid it might be hard to keep on top of that," she said.
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She Was in Love With Brayshaw for Years
Knight also spoke about how quickly things progressed between her and Brayshaw in the interview.
"I had been deeply in love with Henry since I met him years ago. We went out to dinner with Ryan [Pownall], the next night I went out with Henry... he asked me to be his girlfriend. Two days after that he proposed!" she said.
"I was so surprised and happy, it didn't feel real!" she added.
The Newlyweds Married on Australia's Gold Coast
Knight and Brayshaw married at The Valley Estate in Currumbin Valley, Queensland, on October 1. They later traveled to the Philippines for their honeymoon.
Brayshaw's father, Australian cricket commentator James Brayshaw, was absent from the wedding amid his estrangement from his son.
"Henry hasn't had a relationship with his dad for over three years, long before we were together. Their estrangement has nothing to do with me," she said.
The "Annie Knight Unhinged" podcast host also spoke about the importance of having Henry's mother and brothers at the ceremony.
"What mattered most was that Henry's mum Sarah and his two brothers were there. That meant the world to us," she said.