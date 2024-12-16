Inside The Annual Hilton Family Holiday Party: A Night of Glamour, Music, and Hilton Holiday Cheer!

The Hilton Family got into the Christmas spirit!

This past Saturday, December 14th, Kathy Hilton and Rick Hilton hosted their much-anticipated Annual Holiday Party at their stunning Bel Air estate. They were joined by their children Nicky Hilton, Conrad Hilton, and Paris Hilton with husband Carter Reum.

The evening was a celebration of the season filled with elegance, music, and the kind of thoughtful details that make Hilton family gatherings truly unforgettable.