NEWS Anthony Bourdain's Assistant Reveals Cryptic Text Chef Sent Her 1 Day Before His 2018 Suicide Source: MEGA Anthony Bourdain killed himself on June 8, 2018.

One of Anthony Bourdain’s last messages has been revealed. In the new book Care and Feeding, the famous chef’s former assistant Laurie Woolever revealed the cryptic final text her boss sent her before he committed suicide in 2018.

Source: MEGA 'I’ll live, and we’ll survive,' Anthony Bourdain texted Laurie Woolever after news then-girlfriend, Asia Argento, had been caught kissing another man.

The interaction between the duo came after photos of the star’s then-girlfriend, Asia Argento, kissing another man were about to be published. “I hope you’re doing OK,” she wrote at the time, to which Bourdain — who took his own life at age 61 — replied, “I’ll live, and we’ll survive.”

Woolever believed the “we” the TV personality was referring to was himself and Argento. The employee also recalled The National Enquirer reaching out for comment regarding the story, with Bourdain telling her to “ignore it, and ignore any similar queries from other pubs.”

Source: @lauriewoolever/Instagram Bourdain's assistant recalled the text in her book 'Care and Feeding.'

“But let me know when the Enquirer piece drops,” the Parts Unknown star noted. Woolever remembered her position under Bourdain continuing as normal the day before his death, as she scheduled a lunch, haircut, doctor appointment and a private jiu-jitsu session for his return to New York the following week.

The worker said she learned of Bourdain’s passing the next day, when his manager, Kim Witherspoon, called her and stated, “Tony has taken his life.” The iconic foodie — who rose to fame after the release of his 2000 book, Kitchen Confidential — was found dead in his Le Chambard hotel room in Paris, France, on June 8, 2018.

Source: MEGA Anthony Bourdain was dating Asia Argento at the time of his death.

Following his death, fellow chef Daniel Boulud claimed Bourdain’s “broken” heart killed him. Argento also released a statement about her beau at the time, saying, “Anthony gave all of himself in everything he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector.”

“I am beyond devastated,” she penned on social media. “My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.” Three months later, the brunette beauty defended herself from haters who alleged she was the reason for Bourdain’s death.

Source: MEGA Anthony Bourdain told his assistant to 'ignore' inquiries about his relationship with Asia Argento before his passing.

“People say I murdered him. They say I killed him. I understand that the world needs to find a reason. I would like to find a reason too,” she expressed in an interview from September 2018. “People need to think that he killed himself for something like this. He cheated on me too. It wasn’t a problem for us,” alleged the Italian actress, who dated Bourdain from 2016 to 2018.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org