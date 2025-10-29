Anthony Hopkins Blasts Estranged Daughter for Snubbing Invitation to Reconcile: Not Going 'to Waste Blood Over That'

Article continues below advertisement

Anthony Hopkins is moving on after his daughter, Abigail Hopkins, snubbed his invitation to reconcile their estranged relationship. “My wife, Stella, sent an invitation to come and see us,” the actor, 87, revealed in an interview with The New York Times published on October 25. “Not a word of response. So I think, OK, fine. I wish her well, but I’m not going to waste blood over that.”

Anthony Hopkin Wishes His Estranged Daughter 'Well'

Source: MEGA Anthony Hopkins revealed his daughter, Abigail Hopkins, snubbed his invitation to reconcile.

“If you want to waste your life being in resentment, fine, go ahead. It’s not in my ken,” the Silence of the Lambs actor continued. “I could carry resentment over the past, but that’s death. You’re not living.” Anthony shares his daughter, 57, with his first wife, Petronella Barker. The pair were married from 1966 until 1972, when the One Life actor reportedly walked out on his daughter when she was a toddler. The father-daughter duo briefly reconciled in the '90s when she had small roles in the actor’s films Shadowlands and The Remains of the Day, but have reportedly been estranged since.

Anthony Hopkins Told His Daughter to 'Get Over It'

Source: MEGA Anthony Hopkins wished his estranged daughter 'good luck' and told her to 'get over it.'

“You have to acknowledge one thing: that we are imperfect. We’re not saints. We’re all sinners and saints or whatever we are. We do the best we can. Life is painful,” the star explained. “Sometimes people get hurt. Sometimes we get hurt. But you can’t live like that. You have to say, Get over it. And if you can’t get over it, fine, good luck to you. I have no judgment. But I did what I could. So that’s it. That’s all I want to say.”

Abigail Hopkins Rarely Saw Her Father as a Child

Source: MEGA Abigail Hopkins recalled seeing her father 'maybe once a year' while growing up.

Abigail previously recalled her relationship with her father in a 2006 interview, explaining she would see the Hannibal star “maybe once a year.” “There is a little bit of sadness, but I have to get on with my life. It has always been like that. See him, and then not,” she told The Telegraph at the time.

Anthony Hopkins Has 'No Idea' If He Has Grandchildren

Source: MEGA Anthony Hopkins admitted in 2018 he had no idea whether he became a grandfather.